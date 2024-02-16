UFC Tonight: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC will return to action on Saturday, February 17 (US time) with its next numbered event, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria. The event will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.

The UFC 298 card will be headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight title showdown between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and the No. 3-ranked contender Ilia Topuria.

Alexander Volkanovski will look to make a sixth successful defense of his 145-pound crown when he returns to the division following a knockout loss against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev in October.

Taking the co-main slot will be a thrilling middleweight clash between former divisional titleholder Robert Whittaker and the No.6-ranked Paulo Costa.

The UFC 298 main card will also feature an exciting welterweight matchup between the No. 8-ranked Geoff Neal and undefeated Ian Garry, who is two spots below the Texan.

Additionally, the No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili will square off against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

The potential main card opener of UFC 298 will pit Anthony Hernandez against Roman Kopylov in a middleweight matchup.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 298 card below.

UFC 298 - Timings

The following are the timings for UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria timings for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, followed by the prelims at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Saturday, February 17. The UFC 298 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 17. The prelims follow at 1:00 am GMT on Sunday, February 18, with the pay-per-view main card scheduled to begin at 3:00 am GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 7:00 am AWST/ 8:30 am ACST/ 9:00 am AEST on Sunday, February 18, followed by the prelims at 9:00 am AWST/ 10:30 am ACST/ 11:00 am AEST. The main card will get underway at 11:00 am AWST/ 12:30 pm ACST/ 1:00 pm AEST.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here's how to watch UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $134.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. The subscription costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be streamed live on TNT Sports Box Office.

Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Ilia Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa (middleweight)

Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal (welterweight)

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos (women's strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera (bantamweight)

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Early preliminary card

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick (women's flyweight)