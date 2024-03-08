UFC Tonight: UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC will return to action on Saturday, March 9 (US time), with its next numbered event, UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2. The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the UFC 299 card will be a much-anticipated bantamweight title clash between the newly crowned champion Sean O'Malley and the No.5-ranked contender Marlon Vera.

Sean O'Malley will enter this fight hoping to make his first successful title defense and avenge his only career loss against his longtime nemesis.

In the co-main event, No.3-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier will square off against rising contender Benoit St. Denis, currently ranked No.12 in the divisional ladder.

The UFC 299 main card will also feature a thrilling welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and former Bellator star and UFC newcomer Michael Page.

In another exciting 170-pound contest, former title challenger Gilbert Burns will battle Jack Della Maddalena.

Additionally, former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan will meet Song Yadong in the potential main card opener of UFC 299.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 299 card below.

UFC 299 - Timings

The following are the timings for UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT on Saturday, March 9, followed by the prelims at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT. The UFC 299 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11:00 pm GMT on Saturday, March 9. The prelims follow at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, March 10, with the pay-per-view main card scheduled to begin at 3:00 am GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 7:00 am AWST/ 8:30 am ACST/ 9:00 am AEST on Sunday, March 10, followed by the prelims at 9:00 am AWST/ 10:30 am ACST/ 11:00 am AEST. The main card will begin at 11:00 am AWST/ 12:30 pm ACST/ 1:00 pm AEST.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here's how to watch UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $134.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. The subscription costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be streamed live on TNT Sports Box Office.

Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweight)

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit St. Denis (lightweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page (welterweight)

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena (welterweight)

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong (bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida (heavyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber (women's flyweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos (lightweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips (bantamweight)

Early preliminary card

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins (light heavyweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev (flyweight)

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz (women's flyweight)