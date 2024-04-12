UFC Tonight: UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC will return to action on Saturday, April 13 (US), with its milestone event, UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill. The pay-per-view will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with three title fights on tap.

The UFC 300 card will be headlined by a much-anticipated light heavyweight title showdown between newly crowned champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jamahal Hill.

In the co-main event of UFC 300, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will put her title on the line against compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

In another intriguing matchup, Justin Gaethje will defend the symbolic BMF title against former UFC featherweight titleholder Max Holloway.

The UFC 300 main card will also feature a thrilling lightweight showdown between former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira and rising contender Arman Tsarukyan to determine the next challenger for Islam Makhachev's throne.

Additionally, UFC middleweight standout Bo Nickal will go head-to-head with Cody Brundage to kick off the UFC 300 main card.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 300 card below.

UFC 300 - Timings

The following are the timings for UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 13, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT. The UFC 300 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 13. The prelims follow at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday, April 14, with the pay-per-view main card scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM BST.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, April 14, followed by the prelims at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will begin at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

Where to watch UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here's how to watch UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $134.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. The subscription costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be streamed live on TNT Sports.

Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan (women's strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje (c) vs. Max Holloway (lightweight - BMF title)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (light heavyweight)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (women's bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Early preliminary card

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (lightweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (women's strawweight)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green (lightweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)