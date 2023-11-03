UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed to the Ibirapuera Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis (also known as UFC Fight Night 231).

The event will take place on Saturday and has a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fight fans.

The Fight Night card will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between the No.9-ranked contender Jailton Almeida and the No.10-ranked Derrick Lewis.

The co-main event of the UFC Fight Night will see undefeated welterweight prospect Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) take on Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1-2NC), who is seeking his fourth straight victory.

Also on the card, Caio Borralho will meet Abus Magomedov in a battle of middleweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT on Saturday, November 4, and the main card from 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, November 4. The main card will follow at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, November 5.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AWST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, November 5, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AWST/ 10:30 AM ACST/ 11:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcasting rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis (heavyweight)

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Elves Brener vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (165 lbs catchweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas (light heavyweight)

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz (women's strawweight)

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese (lightweight)