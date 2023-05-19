UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is heading to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill (also known as UFC Fight Night 223 and UFC Vegas 73). The event will go down this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups to look forward to.

The main event of UFC Vegas 73 will see No.8-ranked women's strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern square off against the No.14-ranked Angela Hill.

In the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night, Edmen Shahbazyan will meet Anthony Hernandez in a clash of middleweights.

Also on the main card, Michael Johnson will return to action to take on Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight showdown.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 20, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, May 20. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 6:00 AM AEST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 4:00 AM AWST on Sunday, May 21, followed by the main card at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill fight preview below:

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill (women's strawweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)

Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez (120lbs catchweight)

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley (welterweight)

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (women's strawweight)

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina (welterweight)

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (heavyweight)

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore (lightweight)

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo (women's flyweight)

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo (welterweight)

Poll : 0 votes