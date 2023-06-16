UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

After a successful pay-per-view card in Vancouver, Canada, the UFC is heading back to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier (also known as UFC on ESPN 47 and UFC Vegas 75).

The Fight Night event is set to go down this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of former middleweight title challengers as No.3-ranked Marvin Vettori takes on No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 75, No.8-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan will square off against Joaquim Silva.

Also on the main card, Armen Petrosyan will take on Christian Leroy Duncan in a clash of middleweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC Tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 17, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, June 17. The main card will follow at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, June 18.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 9:00 AM AEST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AWST on Sunday, June 18, followed by the main card at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AWST.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier - Full Card

The fighters competing in the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (middleweight)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joaquim Silva (lightweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (middleweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Manuel Torres vs. Nikolas Motta (lightweight)

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Jimmy Flick vs. Alessandro Costa (flyweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar (flyweight)

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes (women's flyweight)

Dan Argueta vs. Ronnie Lawrence (bantamweight)

Zac Pauga vs. Modestas Bukauskas (light heavyweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Miles Johns (bantamweight)

