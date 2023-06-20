UFC turns down Islam Makhachev's demands; future plans already in place

Islam Makhachev has opened up about his meeting with the UFC brass and shed light on his future inside the octagon. Makhachev's most recent matchup witnessed him successfully defend his UFC lightweight title by beating Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in their super-fight back in February.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion suggested that he recently had a meeting with UFC representatives and requested them to let him compete in the US this summer.

In an interview at the Eagle FC 52 event earlier this month, Russia's Makhachev opened up about the aforementioned meeting. The grappling savant asserted that the UFC wants him to compete in Abu Dhabi, UAE, next.

In a video posted to the YukaHero YouTube channel with inputs from the Stiopic Khabib YouTube channel, the Dagestani fighter is seen partaking in an interview in the Russian language. The video, which features English subtitles, shows Islam Makhachev opening up about the UFC turning down his demands.

"I was in the USA, met with the UFC. I asked for a fight in the summer," he said. "But they told me that I wouldn't have time to fight in Abu Dhabi if I fight in the summer. They have a plan to organize a fight for me in Abu Dhabi."

Watch Makhachev discuss the topic at 4:40 in the video below:

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has multiple potential opponents on the horizon

Heading into the UFC 289 event on June 10th, 2023, many believed that Beneil Dariush -- who was on an eight-fight win streak -- could beat Charles Oliveira and earn a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev. Dariush, however, was defeated by 'Do Bronx' via first-round TKO at UFC 289.

Oliveira himself had lost to Makhachev via second-round submission in their UFC lightweight championship matchup in October 2022. Regardless, in the aftermath of UFC 289, UFC president Dana White hinted that Oliveira's impressive victory over Dariush could possibly bag him (Oliveira) a rematch against Makhachev.

#UFC289



"Let's not play games, that fight makes sense, that's the fight that should happen, and I'm excited to see it again." Dana White says he's "excited" for Charles Oliveira to rematch Islam Makhachev

Furthermore, former interim UFC lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are scheduled to clash for the vacant BMF title at UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023. It's believed that the Poirier-Gaethje matchup's winner would be among the frontrunners to face Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21st, 2023.

Moreover, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification matchup at UFC 290 on July 8th, 2023. Should Volkanovski win at UFC 290, there's the possibility of the UFC booking a Makhachev-Volkanovski lightweight title rematch, particularly given how closely-contested their first encounter was.

Islam Makhachev's next opponent and comeback date haven't been officially announced yet.

Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday.

