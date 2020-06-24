UFC Twitter Roundup: Gilbert Burns wants Conor McGregor out of rankings; Mike Tyson vs Jon Jones; and more - June 2020

Bringing you the hottest news updates from the world of UFC.

This week's roundup includes Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, Henry Cejudo and co.

Conor McGregor

The world of Mixed Martial Arts is often a very active place. From fight announcements to heated interactions, there is always something or the other happening on MMA social media and in this series, we bring you the biggest updates and rumors in our newest UFC Twitter roundup.

The UFC is currently on the back of yet another successful event, UFC on ESPN 11, which featured a Heavyweight showdown between winner Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. And, other notable fighters such as Josh Emmett, Shane Burgos, and Raquel Pennington were also involved in the fight card.

With Dana White's promotion set for another huge event this coming weekend, featuring an exciting main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker, it is safe to say that the UFC has once again lived up to its reputation and has presented us with some exciting fights during this pandemic.

With fight announcements, social media feuds, and rumors coming in thick and fast, let's take a look at some of the hottest updates in the world of UFC.

#5. Paulo Costa vs Jon Jones in 2021?

Jon Jones has had his issues with reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, and if things go according to plan, the two men could seemingly square-off in the Octagon by 2021.

However, one man who is on a mission to ruin those plans is Middleweight sensation, Paulo Costa. 'Borrachinha' was asked on Twitter if he plans on taking Adesanya's dream fight from him and face Jones instead in 2021.

To which, the man responded by the following:

If Jon still alive until 2021 it will happens — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020

Costa, of course, is seemingly in line for a shot at the Middleweight Title and it remains to be seen when he could look horns with 'The Last Stylebender' in the Octagon.

#4. 'Bones' to lock horns with Tyson?

Jones to face Tyson?

These past few days have been full of potential fight teasers, and speaking of Jon Jones, the man himself has teased the possibility of a potential boxing match against the legendary Mike Tyson.

'The Baddest Man On The Planet' recently stated that Jones would have to fight him if the latter hopes to earn a hefty paycheck, after the recent debacle between 'Bones' and the UFC management.

The reigning Light Heavyweight Champ responded by claiming that he's listening:

#3. Henry Cejudo calls himself the Featherweight Division's shot-caller

Over the past weekend, fight fans witnessed an amazing co-main event clash between Featherweights Shane Burgos and Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 3.

The fight caught the attention of former UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo, who despite retiring from the sport at UFC 249, has been open to a move to the Featherweight Division that has Alex Volkanovski as the reigning champion.

'Triple C' had an interesting response to Emmett and Burgos' instant classic:

Fight of the year candidate. Beautiful to see these two artists go to work in MY weight class #UFCVegas3 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 21, 2020

#2. Josh Emmett details his injuries

Best wishes to Josh Emmett

Speaking of Josh Emmett, the veteran UFC fighter was victorious over the weekend against Shane Burgos. Emmett did so with a torn ACL.

In the aftermath of his fight, it was revealed by the man himself that he had suffered multiple injuries and could be sidelined from Octagon action for a long period. We wish Emmett a speedy recovery.

Most people would of quit or looked for a way out! I will NEVER QUIT!



1 Complete ACL tear

2 MCL Sprain with partial tearing

3 Bakers cyst rupture

4 Focal impact fracture of

femur on the lateral

5 Chondral defect (cartilage) on tibia laterally matching impact area #UFCVegas3 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2020

#1. Gilbert Burns wants Conor McGregor out of UFC rankings

Gilbert Burns is currently in preparation for the biggest fight of his career, as he is set to challenge for the UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 251. However, 'Durinho' recently asked the UFC to remove Conor McGregor from their official rankings, following the latter's retirement from the sport.

Burns demanded that the Irishman be removed from the official rankings, given the UFC had removed Henry Cejudo from their rankings list right after his retirement at UFC 249.

Cejudo retired they took him out of the rankings very quickly let’s do it with Connor as well! 🤔🤔🤔 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 22, 2020

It does remain to be seen if McGregor is stepping away from the sport for real or not. 'The Notorious One' did announce his retirement on previous occasions, however, he eventually made his way back into the Octagon.