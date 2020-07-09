UFC Twitter Roundup: Mike Perry involved in a wild public brawl; Gilbert Burns COVID-19 update; Nate Diaz; and more - 9th July 2020

Mike Perry

We're now days away from the first UFC pay-per-view of the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, and fight fans around the world are completely geared up for UFC 251 at the Yas Island.

There have been several notable news stories that have unfolded over the past week or so in the lead-up to the UFC 251 pay-per-view. The likes of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman have been the talk of the town, with the two men agreeing to face each other on a week's notice after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

In other news, UFC Welterweight Mike Perry got himself engaged in one of the wildest stories of 2020, and that too right after his recent win over Mickey Gall in the last UFC event.

#5. Gilbert Burns provides an update on his health condition after contracting COVID-19

Gilbert Burns was originally scheduled to compete this weekend at UFC 251 and challenge for the UFC Welterweight Title. Unfortunately for 'Durinho' though, the Brazilia tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to pull out of the fight.

Burns took to Twitter and posted an update on his condition, stating that he's been feeling better lately and that his headache is also starting to slow down. We wish Gilbert Burns a fast recovery.

Feeling better today 🙏🏾 headache slowing down today! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

#4. Nate Diaz approves of UFC 251 main event

Nate Diaz has had his issues with Jorge Masvidal. After all, the two men did face each other in a highly anticipated bout at UFC 244 but with Masvidal accepting the Welterweight Title fight on a week's notice, Diaz shared his opinion on the newly booked fight between Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Real fights are better fights 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 5, 2020

#3. Gilbert Burns sends an intimidating message to Nate Diaz

While Nate Diaz approved of the new UFC 251 main event between Jorge Masvidal and champion Kamaru Usman, original title contender Gilbert Burns didn't take Diaz's comments too kindly, as he responded to the 'West Coast Gangster' and claimed that he would maul and slap him.

Real? I would maul you! I will out grapple you and out box you.. and I slap you up don’t talk abt real https://t.co/O8aQ5d8uEi — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 6, 2020

#2. Francis Ngannou makes his pick for UFC 251

Francis Ngannou himself is on a winning streak right now and ahead of the UFC 251 pay-per-view, 'The Predator' took to Twitter and showed his support for Kamaru Usman, stating that come 11th July, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is going to take care of business.

Doesn't matter who is the opponent, whether is one of the best welterweight of the world or the BMF Champ 🏆, the result is going to be the same because the undisputed Champ, the Nigeria nightmare is going to take care of business July 11th. #MybrotherFromAnotherMother #ufc251 pic.twitter.com/SBYkuZ4u5L — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 6, 2020

#1. Mike Perry gets himself involved in a brawl

Mike Perry recently secured an impressive win for himself against Mickey Gall and 'Platinum' did so with only his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez by his side.

Fresh off his impressive win over Mickey Gall, 'Platinum' Mike Perry got himself involved in a wild public brawl 😬 (Usage of NSFW language)#UFC #MMA #MMATwitter https://t.co/IZ2o2Ypjgs — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) July 9, 2020

However, Perry might've engaged himself in trouble after he got into a wild public brawl at a Texas restaurant. The UFC Welterweight released the following statement after the incident:

No comment — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) July 9, 2020

It remains to be seen if the UFC will take any action against Perry or not.