UFC Vegas 102 walkout songs: Tracks Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues, Calvin Kattar, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 102 is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will feature a crucial middleweight clash at the top of the card, with former title challenger Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues.

The UFC Vegas 102 lineup is filled with potential action-packed bouts. In the co-main event, Calvin Kattar will take on Youssef Zalal in a featherweight showdown. Additionally, fans can anticipate another 185-pound clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka, a lightweight bout featuring Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov, and a strawweight battle between veteran Angela Hill and Ketlen Souza.

UFC Vegas 102: Which songs have Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues walked out to?

Walkouts are the essence of a fight card, electrifying the arena and turning it into a vibrant spectacle. These entrances fuel the fighters’ determination and send a surge of adrenaline through the crowd, setting the stage for the action to unfold.

Although the official walkout songs for the UFC Vegas 102 card are still a mystery, we can take a trip down memory lane and explore the iconic tracks these fighters have chosen for their past bouts.

With a UFC record of 10-8, including six knockout wins, Jared Cannonier endured a tough year in 2024, suffering back-to-back losses to Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. The 40-year-old American has been part of the UFC roster since 2015 but has struggled to find his rhythm and assert his dominance in the division.

When it comes to selecting his walkout songs, 'The Killa Gorilla' has experimented with a range of tracks over the years. However, in recent times, he has gravitated more towards the powerful melodies of 'TA-TA-RI-GAMI' (The Demon God Symphonic Suite 'Princess Mononoke') by Joe Hisaishi.

For his title bout against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 in July 2022, Cannonier chose 'Shakka Zulu' by Jammaar Milton as his walkout anthem.

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues, boasting a UFC record of 7-2 with five knockout victories, is riding a three-fight win streak. The 32-year-old Brazilian was last in action at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan.

'Robocop' has a habit of switching up his entrance music, bringing fresh energy to each of his fights. For his most recent bout, he made his way to the octagon with the electrifying beats of 'Fly Team' by Yung Montanna & Gripper.

For his UFC 292 clash with Denis Tiuliulin, Rodrigues walked out to intense riffs of 'This Means War' by the iconic American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold.

UFC Vegas 102: Which songs have Calvin Kattar and other fighters on the card walked out to?

With a UFC record of 7-6, Calvin Kattar is enduring the toughest stretch of his career, having gone 3-5 in his last eight fights. The featherweight contender last stepped into the octagon at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

'The Boston Finisher' has remained loyal to his signature walkout song, 'House of the Rising Sun' by the legendary band The Animals, using it as his entrance anthem for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, his next opponent, Youssef Zalal, who holds a UFC record of 6-3 with one no-contest, has shown a flair for his walkout choices. For his UFC Edmonton bout in November 2024, he set the stage with 'Up All Night' by Drake.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 102 card:

Edmen Shahbazyan: 'Shook Ones Pt. 2' by Mobb Deep

Angela Hill: 'Nao Quer Chifre' by MC Frog

Jared Gordon: 'By Faith I Will Find It' by Steven Furtick

Gabriel Bonfim: 'A Alegria do Senhor' by Ferdandinho

