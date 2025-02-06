  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC Vegas 102 walkout songs: Tracks Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues, Calvin Kattar, and others have used before

UFC Vegas 102 walkout songs: Tracks Jared Cannonier, Gregory Rodrigues, Calvin Kattar, and others have used before

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:52 GMT
UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues octagon walkout songs.
UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues octagon walkout songs. [Image courtesy: UFC.com]

UFC Vegas 102 is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will feature a crucial middleweight clash at the top of the card, with former title challenger Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues.

also-read-trending Trending

The UFC Vegas 102 lineup is filled with potential action-packed bouts. In the co-main event, Calvin Kattar will take on Youssef Zalal in a featherweight showdown. Additionally, fans can anticipate another 185-pound clash between Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka, a lightweight bout featuring Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov, and a strawweight battle between veteran Angela Hill and Ketlen Souza.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC Vegas 102: Which songs have Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues walked out to?

Walkouts are the essence of a fight card, electrifying the arena and turning it into a vibrant spectacle. These entrances fuel the fighters’ determination and send a surge of adrenaline through the crowd, setting the stage for the action to unfold.

Although the official walkout songs for the UFC Vegas 102 card are still a mystery, we can take a trip down memory lane and explore the iconic tracks these fighters have chosen for their past bouts.

With a UFC record of 10-8, including six knockout wins, Jared Cannonier endured a tough year in 2024, suffering back-to-back losses to Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. The 40-year-old American has been part of the UFC roster since 2015 but has struggled to find his rhythm and assert his dominance in the division.

When it comes to selecting his walkout songs, 'The Killa Gorilla' has experimented with a range of tracks over the years. However, in recent times, he has gravitated more towards the powerful melodies of 'TA-TA-RI-GAMI' (The Demon God Symphonic Suite 'Princess Mononoke') by Joe Hisaishi.

youtube-cover

For his title bout against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 in July 2022, Cannonier chose 'Shakka Zulu' by Jammaar Milton as his walkout anthem.

youtube-cover

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues, boasting a UFC record of 7-2 with five knockout victories, is riding a three-fight win streak. The 32-year-old Brazilian was last in action at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan.

'Robocop' has a habit of switching up his entrance music, bringing fresh energy to each of his fights. For his most recent bout, he made his way to the octagon with the electrifying beats of 'Fly Team' by Yung Montanna & Gripper.

youtube-cover

For his UFC 292 clash with Denis Tiuliulin, Rodrigues walked out to intense riffs of 'This Means War' by the iconic American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold.

youtube-cover

UFC Vegas 102: Which songs have Calvin Kattar and other fighters on the card walked out to?

With a UFC record of 7-6, Calvin Kattar is enduring the toughest stretch of his career, having gone 3-5 in his last eight fights. The featherweight contender last stepped into the octagon at UFC 300 in April 2024, where he suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

'The Boston Finisher' has remained loyal to his signature walkout song, 'House of the Rising Sun' by the legendary band The Animals, using it as his entrance anthem for quite some time now.

youtube-cover

Meanwhile, his next opponent, Youssef Zalal, who holds a UFC record of 6-3 with one no-contest, has shown a flair for his walkout choices. For his UFC Edmonton bout in November 2024, he set the stage with 'Up All Night' by Drake.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 102 card:

Edmen Shahbazyan: 'Shook Ones Pt. 2' by Mobb Deep

youtube-cover

Angela Hill: 'Nao Quer Chifre' by MC Frog

youtube-cover

Jared Gordon: 'By Faith I Will Find It' by Steven Furtick

youtube-cover

Gabriel Bonfim: 'A Alegria do Senhor' by Ferdandinho

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी