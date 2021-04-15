UFC Vegas 24 live stream: How to watch Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum online

The UFC returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas this weekend with another stellar fight card. UFC Vegas 24 will be headlined by an intriguing middleweight encounter between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

Initially, Whittaker was set to take on Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa, but Gastelum stepped in as a late replacement after the latter dropped out through illness. Whittaker heads into the fight on the back of a pair of impressive wins over Darren Till and Jared Cannonier.

Robert Whittaker seems to have recovered well since his knockout loss against Israel Adesanya and a win against Gastelum could land him a title shot. Kelvin Gastelum needs a big win to stay afloat in the 185 lbs division. Before his recent win against Ian Heinisch at UFC 258, Gastelum was on a three-fight losing skid.

However, since Gastelum is one of the very few men who were able to take Adesanya to the limit, a win against a former champion in Whittaker could also seal him another date with The Last Stylebender.

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum timings

UFC Vegas 24 takes place this Saturday night with the prelims starting at 7 PM ET for viewers in the United States and 12 AM GMT on Sunday for viewers in the United Kingdom.

For the US audience, the main card kicks off at 10 PM ET on Saturday while it commences at 3 AM on Sunday in the UK. In India, the UFC Vegas 24 prelims start at 4:30 AM, while the main card starts at 7:30 AM on April 18.

UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Stream

In the United States, UFC Vegas 24 can be seen live on ESPN or live streamed via ESPN+. The event will be aired live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, while in India, the event will be showcased on the Sony Liv app, as well as the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) TV channels.

Advertisement

Here is the entire card for UFC Vegas 24:

Main card

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweight)

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose (Lightweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman (Heavyweight)

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight)

Luis Pena vs. Alexander Munoz (Lightweight)

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo (Bantamweight)

Preliminary card

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish (Women’s Flyweight)

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino (Heavyweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez (Women’s Strawweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski (Middleweight)

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Josiane Nunes (Women’s Bantamweight)

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak (Bantamweight)