UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions: How long will The Korean Zombie be sidelined by his shoulder injury?

UFC Vegas 29 provided MMA fans with some incredible fights, knockouts and comebacks. The card was headlined by Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie,' who took on Dan '50K' Ige.

Jung lived up to his nickname when his shoulder became dislocated mid-fight. Rather than call the bout off, he simply carried on after it had popped back into place.

However, it is a recurring injury for Jung, with the same shoulder giving him issues when he fought Jose Aldo.

UFC Vegas 29 medical report

According to a report via MMA Junkie, who reportedly acquired the full list of medical suspensions handed out by the Nevada Athletic Commission from MixedMartialArts.com, 'The Korean Zombie' may be looking at six months away from the UFC octagon.

The suspension can be altered if a doctor checks Jung's shoulder and deems it medically fit. Regardless of whether he gets a doctor's go ahead or not, Jung has been suspended from contact training for the next 30 days due to a laceration he picked up above his left eyebrow.

'The Korean Zombie's dance partner for the main event fight, Dan Ige, only has a 30 day suspension. This was due to a lip laceration he suffered during the five-round war the two men put on.

Similar to Jung, Kanako Murata also suffered a dislocation. Virna Jandiroba caught her in an armbar half way through the first, and whilst it initially appeared that Murata had escaped unscathed once the second round had started, it quickly became clear that this was not the case.

Murata's elbow had been dislocated, meaning that she was forced to fight a full round with only one arm to defend herself. She survived the round but a doctor deemed she was not medically fit enough to continue into the third.

She is suspended for up to 180 days depending on a doctor's assessment of her injured arm.

'Dangerous' Davey Grant put on a UFC Fight of the Year contender against Marlon 'Chito' Vera. However, over the course of the fight, Grant picked up a nasal bone fracture that could see him out for up to six months.

Despite picking up an impressive win, Casey O'Neill is also looking at six months out, depending on the results of an X-Ray on her hand.

Josh Parisian, Dhiego Lima and Matthew Semelsburger finish up the potential 180 day UFC suspension list.

