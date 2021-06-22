Insanely tough UFC Vegas 29 fighter Kanako Murata shares x-ray images of the dislocated elbow that she fought with for an entire round

UFC women's strawweight fighter Kanako Murata has shown off images of the injury she sustained in her fight with Virna Jandiroba at UFC Vegas 29.

Murata competed for a full round with a completely dislocated elbow, only stopping after the doctor waved the fight off.

The injury was sustained in the first round when Jandiroba secured a fully extended armbar. Kanako Murata was able to grit her teeth and escape the submission but the elbow had already been dislocated.

But despite the damage, Murata maintained top position for the remainder of the first round. However, the damage was already done as can be seen in Kanako Murata's post below.

Kanako Murata fought an entire round without the use of one arm

Despite the damage to her arm, Kanako Murata came out and fought essentially with one arm for the whole second round.

Jandiroba unsurprisingly dominated but the fact that Murata was simply able to compete for the full round without being finished is impressive.

Between the second and third rounds, referee Chris Tognoni had the cageside physician check Murata's arm. He naturally called the fight off, much to Kanako Murata's evident disappointment.

UFC Vegas 29

Whilst Kanako Murata vs. Virna Jandiroba was a spectacular fight in it's own way, UFC Vegas 29 delivered in nearly every single one of its fights.

Chan Sung Jung, aka 'The Korean Zombie,' made a triumphant return to the octagon, defeating Dan Ige in an entertaining headliner.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera and 'Dangerous' Davey Grant put on a Fight of the Year contender. Both men left it all in the octagon but it was 'Chito' who had his hand raised at the end.

Matt 'The Immortal' Brown lived up to his nickname as he he knocked out Dhiego Lima despite now being 40 years old.

In the pre-fight presser, he mentioned that a matchup against either of the Diaz brothers would be an ideal fight for him next. He also mentioned that rematches against either Robbie Lawler or Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone would be of interest as well.

