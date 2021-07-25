UFC Vegas 32 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva won 'Fight of the Night' honors for putting on a barn-burner of a fight at UFC Vegas 32. Both fighters took home $50,000 for their valiant effort.

The 'Performance of the Night' bonus went to Adrian Yanez and Darren Elkins for their amazing comeback performances. They also received $50,000 each.

UFC Vegas 32 ended with a split decision victory for T.J. Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw managed to pull off a split decision victory in a razor-close main event fight with Cory Sandhagen. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 in the former two-time bantamweight champion's favor.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Dillashaw called for a shot at the title.

UFC Vegas 32 also featured a bantamweight fight between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva. The fight proved itself worthy of the co-main event slot as both 135-pounders went toe-to-toe for 15 minutes in an exciting back-and-forth fight.

Paiva won the fight via a controversial majority decision as the three judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28, and 28-28 in his favor.

The third fight on the main card for UFC Vegas 32 was a featherweight bout between Darren Elkins and Darrick Minner. 'The Damage' registered a great comeback win as he finished Minner in the second round of the fight. In his post-fight interview, the 37-year-old said he wanted to fight again in October.

The second bout on the main card was a flyweight fight between Miranda Maverick and Maycee Barber. Barber edged out a controversial split decision victory as the three judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 28-29.

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who was on commentary duty, expressed disagreement with the result, saying he believed Maverick was the rightful winner.

The main card for UFC Vegas 32 opened with a highly anticipated bantamweight banger between Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa. The fight, which was moved up to the main card during fight week, lived up to the hype as both fighters brought their best game on fight night.

Costa got the better of Yanez in the opening round, landing stiff jabs seemingly at will. But the 27-year-old Yanez made adjustments in the second round and scored a TKO victory.

Read the full results from UFC Vegas 32 and watch the highlights here.

Edited by Avinash Tewari