UFC Vegas 73 weigh-ins: Vanessa Demopoulos and Orion Cosce fail to make for this weekend's Fight Night event

In a thrilling prelude to the highly anticipated UFC Vegas 73 fight card, officials held the weigh-ins earlier today at the state-of-the-art UFC Apex in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the spectacle is a captivating women's strawweight clash, pitting the formidable talents of Mackenzie Dern against the indomitable Angela Hill.

Despite most of the 24 fighters successfully making weight for their upcoming bouts on Saturday, there were two unfortunate incidents where fighters failed to meet their respective weight limits.

Vanessa Demopoulos, who is set to compete in the strawweight category, missed the non-title limit of 116 pounds by a considerable margin. She weighed in at 117.5 pounds, surpassing the allowed weight. This weight discrepancy is expected to have significant implications for her upcoming fight at UFC Vegas 73 against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full coverage: Vanessa Demopoulos missed the strawweight limit for #UFCVegas73 , coming in heavy at 117.5 pounds for her bout vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz.Full coverage: bit.ly/3Wi0nrm Vanessa Demopoulos missed the strawweight limit for #UFCVegas73, coming in heavy at 117.5 pounds for her bout vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz.Full coverage: bit.ly/3Wi0nrm https://t.co/SmqCbsdlwS

Another issue concerning weight arose when Orion Cosce exceeded the designated welterweight limit during the weigh-in. Cosce registered a weight of 172.5 pounds, surpassing the allowable limit. As a result, his scheduled fight with Gilbert Urbina will proceed as a catchweight bout, accommodating their weight difference.

Despite encountering these obstacles, both bouts at UFC Vegas 73 will proceed according to the original schedule. However, it is important to highlight that as a consequence, both fighters will be required to give up 20 percent of their purse as a penalty for failing to meet the weight requirements.

UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs. Hill broadcast detail

The headline bout for UFC Vegas 73 will feature Mackenzie Dern facing off against Angela Hill.

This epic UFC Fight Night extravaganza is slated to unfold at the renowned UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20th. The main card ignites the octagon at 4 PM PT/7 PM ET, preceded by prelims kicking off at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. However, the start times might be subject to changes based on the preceding bouts, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of exhilarating action.

Fans can catch all the exhilarating action of the prelims and main card by streaming it live on ESPN+. A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99, but viewers have the opportunity to save nearly 20% by opting for the annual subscription priced at $99.99. For those looking for a comprehensive UFC experience, the UFC bundle is available at $124.98. This bundle includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and grants access to one discounted pay-per-view event.

Poll : 0 votes