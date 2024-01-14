UFC Vegas 84: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez: Full video highlights 

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 84, Gabriel Benitez and MMA veteran Jim Miller went toe-to-toe in a three-round lightweight clash. The event took place on Jan. 13 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Before the fight, Miller was having a good run in the promotion. 'A-10' managed to win four out of his last five bouts and all of the victories came via finishes. In his last UFC outing, the 40-year-old went up against Jesse Butler in June 2023 and scored a spectacular knockout just 23 seconds into the fight. Miller was awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts that night.

Before Jan. 13, Benitez was out of action for quite some time. His last fight took place in August 2022 where he scored a first-round knockout against Charlie Ontiveros.

The fight started as a competitive affair and both fighters had their moments.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was present in Benitez's corner and gave him advice in between rounds.

As the fight progressed, Miller started to put his grappling skills to use to get the better of his opponent.

'A-10' got ahold of his opponent's back in the third round and proceeded to submit him.

With the victory at UFC Vegas 84, the UFC extended his record of most wins (26) in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

Miller then spoke to Michael Bisping for his post-fight octagon interview. The 40-year-old expressed his wish to compete at the UFC 300 event and named Paul Felder as one of the potential opponents for the event.

"There are a couple of names that have been thrown out that have, you know, intrigued me a bit. One of them is sitting at the desk, Paul Felder. I think that'd be a fun fight."

