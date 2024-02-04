UFC Vegas 85 bonuses: Molly McCann and three others who took home $50,000 on Feb. 3, 2024

Prominent British fighter Molly McCann was one of the four fighters who were awarded bonuses at UFC Fight Night 235.

McCann went toe-to-toe against Diana Belbita in the prelims of UFC Vegas 85. Both fighters were coming off losses from their last respective UFC encounters. 'Meatball' made quick work of her opponent and submitted her with an armbar in the opening round of the fight. With the victory, McCann broke her two-fight skid in the UFC. The 33-year-old also named among the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and took home an additional sum of $50,000.

Randy Brown and Muslim Salikhov were matched up for a welterweight showdown on the main card of UFC Vegas 85. 'Rude Boy' proved himself to be the better fighter on the night as he scored a spectacular knockout against Salikhov in the first round of the fight. With the win, Brown is now on a two-fight win streak in the UFC.

The 33-year-old also received a UFC bonus of $50,000 for his highlight-reel worthy performance.

Charles Johnson and Azat Maksum faced off in a flyweight scrap in the prelims of the event. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that lasted all three rounds. In the end, Johnson was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of 'InnerG'.

The contest received the 'Fight of the Night' honors for the event and both athletes were given a $50,000 bonus for their efforts.

There were fighters who gave very impressive performances at UFC Vegas 85 but were not selected for the UFC bonus.

One of them was Themba Gorimbo, who knocked out his opponent Pete Rodriguez just 32 seconds into the fight.

Charles Radtke also had a good outing as he finished Gilbert Urbina via knockout in the first round of their encounter.