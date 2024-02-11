UFC Vegas 86 bonuses: Dan Ige and three other finishes win $50,000 for the Feb. 10, 2024 card

Dan Ige was one of the four winners of the Performance of the Night bonus after the conclusion of UFC Vegas 86.

Ige faced training partner Andre Fili in the card's co-main event and secured an incredible one-punch knockout at the 2:43 mark of the first round.

The quick knockout earned Ige $50,000 for the Performance of the Night bonus. The other three to bag the same were Rodolfo Vieira, Bogdan Guskov and Carlos Prates for their respective finishes.

The UFC announced the winners shortly after the card ended.

A look at the fights of Dan Ige, Rodolfo Vieira, Bogdan Guskov, and Carlos Prates

In the post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, Ige revealed that his wife was giving birth to their second child as they spoke and he was glad to have finished the contest early. He also paid respect to Fili.

Ige said:

"I wanna give thanks to my wife. She's probably in labor right now so I had to make that one quick. I love Andre. I couldn't let that get in the way. I couldn't come in here and be his friend. When we spar, when we train, he messes me up. I knew I couldn't go out there and play pitter-for-patter. So I had to go out there and just let him know this is different."

Watch the knockout below:

Rodolfo Vieira, meanwhile, set a record with his fourth arm triangle submission win in the UFC with a victory over Armen Petrosyan.

Watch the submission below:

Carlos Prates, a Dana White's Contender Series recruit, knocked Trevin Giles out cold at the 4:03 mark of the second round, making a mark in his promotional debut.

Watch the KO below:

Bogdan Guskov clinched his first UFC win with an impressive first-round knockout over Zac Pauga after tapping out to Volkan Oezdemir in his debut last year.

