UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer: Full video highlights

The main event of UFC Vegas 86 featured a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and rising contender Joe Pyfer. The bout took place on Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Before the clash, Hermansson was out of action for over a year. His last UFC outing took place in December 2022 when he went toe-to-toe against Roman Dolidze in a middleweight showdown. Hermansson did not do well that night and suffered a TKO defeat in the second round of the fight.

Pyfer, on the other hand, was currently riding a five-fight win streak in his MMA career before Feb. 10 and three of those victories took place in the UFC. An impressive thing to note is that all five of those wins came via finishes.

Pfyer's last UFC fight took place in October 2023 when he shared the octagon with Abdul Razak Alhassan. 'Bodybagz' scored a technical submission victory in the second round and also earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts.

Check out the two athletes' walkouts to the arena below:

Pyfer started the bout on an aggressive note and landed several heavy blows on his opponent in the opening round of the fight.

As the fight progressed, 'The Joker' also found his rhythm and landed several big shots of his own.

The UFC Vegas 86 main event eventually went the 25-minute distance and Hermansson got his hand raised via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 48-47 in favor of 'The Joker'.

