UFC Vegas 86 commentators: Daniel Cormier teams up with Dominick Cruz again for the Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer card 

After calling the fights for the first pay-per-view of the year at UFC 297, Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz will once again return to the commentary team this weekend at UFC Vegas 86, headlined by the middleweight showdown between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

This time around, the former UFC champions will be joined by sportscaster Brendan Fitzgerald at the commentary desk, while Megan Olivi will be the roaming reporter for the event.

Having gone 2-3 in his last five, Hermansson will be desperate to return to winning ways this weekend. His last fight was a second-round TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in December 2022.

On the other hand, Pyfer is on a dream run. One of the standouts of 'Dana White's Contender Series' 2022, the 27-year-old has maintained stellar form in the UFC, with all three of his wins coming via finishes.

In his last octagon outing, 'Bodybagz' secured a second-round arm triangle submission over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229. A win this weekend will see Pyfer break into the middleweight rankings, seeing as 'The Joker' is currently ranked No.11 in the division.

The fight card's co-main event features a featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

MMA fans in the US can stream UFC Vegas 86 on ESPN+. The fight card can also be streamed globally on UFC Fight Pass. Fans in the UK can catch the main event on BT Sports.

Jack Hermansson promises a win at UFC Vegas 86

Jack Hermansson's career has hit a few hurdles in recent years, and he feels people are counting him out against Joe Pyfer. He is looking forward to reaffirming his place in the division with a statement performance against an up-an-comer at UFC Vegas 86.

Speaking to media ahead of his middleweight clash against this weekend, 'The Joker' said:

"You see that sometimes when there is a young up-and-comer coming up with a lot of hype, and they think the old dog is going to be beaten, but I assure you that is not going to happen this time."

Catch Jack Hermansson's comments below (3:50):

According to the UFC's official website, Pyfer is a -258 favorite for the matchup, with Hermansson as a +210 underdog.