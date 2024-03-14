UFC Vegas 88: Walkout songs Tai Tuivasa, Marcin Tybura, Pannie Kianzad and others have used before

UFC Vegas 88 is set to take place this weekend (Saturday, March 16) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The headline bout will showcase a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura.

Tuivasa is poised to make his octagon comeback after suffering a second-round submission loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 293 last September. 'Bam Bam' finds himself grappling with a challenging three-fight losing streak, a stark contrast to his earlier dominance. This slump began with a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in September 2022, which abruptly halted his impressive five-fight win streak. The Aussie's last taste of victory came in February 2022 when he delivered a knockout blow to Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.

Meanwhile, Tybura heads into UFC Vegas 88 after experiencing a first-round TKO loss against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC London last July. Despite this setback, 'Tybur' had been on a remarkable run, showcasing his formidable blend of striking and grappling skills. Prior to his loss, he had dominated with six victories out of seven fights.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 88, Bryan Battle will face off against Ange Loosa in a welterweight showdown.

Battle enters the octagon with momentum from consecutive finishes over AJ Fletcher and Gabe Green last year. However, his seven-fight win streak came to an end when he faced Rinat Fakhretdinov in December 2022, resulting in his first defeat under the UFC banner.

On the other hand, 'The Last Ninja' enters the octagon riding a two-fight win streak, securing unanimous decision victories over Rhys McKee and AJ Fletcher. Loosa's aspirations for a UFC contract were dashed by rising 170-pounder Jack Della Maddalena during 'Dana White's Contender Series' in September 2021. However, the Congolese fighter eventually inked a deal with the promotion in April of the following year. Unfortunately, his debut was also marred by a unanimous decision loss to Mounir Lazzez.

Although the upcoming Fight Night event may not appear captivating at first glance, it possesses all the ingredients to exceed expectations, with the promotion assembling a compelling lineup of bouts encompassing a blend of emerging talents and seasoned veterans.

A crucial aspect of a fight card is the fighter entrances, which set the tone before each match and are essential in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some fighters on the UFC Vegas 88 card.

Which songs did Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura walk out to?

Tai Tuivasa, with an 8-6 UFC record, highlighted by seven knockout victories, is renowned for his entertaining octagon entrances. He consistently chooses upbeat pop tunes by female artists to set the atmosphere. In his last bout at UFC 293, 'Bam Bam' walked out to the sounds of 'Scar' by Missy Higgins. However, this isn't new for Tuivasa, who has previously strutted to hits like 'Wannabe' by Spice Girls and 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura, holding an 11-7 octagon record, has consistently chosen the 2002 indie-rock anthem 'Can't Stop' by Red Hot Chili Peppers as his walkout song. This track has been a staple for the Polish fighter since his UFC debut in the octagon back in 2016.

Which songs did Bryan Battle, Pannie Kianzad and others walk out to?

Bryan Battle, boasting a 5-1 UFC record, is focused on extending his streak of victories. 'The Butcher' has chosen a distinct walkout song for each of his appearances in the octagon. In his latest fight, Battle entered to the sounds of 'Bank of the River' by Bishop Gunn.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Ange Loosa, sporting a 2-1 octagon record, aims to keep his winning momentum going. 'The Last Ninja' has made a habit of walking out to the sounds of 'Intro' by Meek Mill, and it's anticipated that he'll maintain the tradition come Saturday night.

Among the other entrance songs chosen by fighters is 'Superstitious' by Europe, which Pannie Kianzad opted for in her last bout against Ketlen Vieira at UFC London in July 2023. Now, 'Banzai' seeks to bounce back with a victory in her upcoming bantamweight showdown against Macy Chiasson.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC Vegas 88 lineup:

Ovince Saint Preux: 'Push It' by Rick Ross

Thiago Moises: 'United' by Armin van Buuren, Vini Vici, Alok feat. Zafrir

Gerald Meerschaert: '99 Red Balloons' by Goldfinger

Ode Osbourne: 'Kwaku the Traveler' by Black Sherf

Natan Levy: 'Immigrant Song' by Led Zeppelin

Christian Rodriguez: 'The Show Goes On' by Lupe Fiasco

Chelsea Chandler: 'FR' by Lil’ Baby