UFC Vegas 90 bonuses: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis war snubbed for FOTN, two Contender Series alums earn $50K

UFC Vegas 90 just wrapped up at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although the event was not backed by star power, it produced memorable fights and great performances.

The main event clash of Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis was one of the best main events of the year so far. However, the featherweight contest between former Cage Warriors champion Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal beat it to win the Fight of the Night honor.

In a gritty, back-and-forth affair, Mariscal defeated Charriere via split decision to improve his UFC record to a perfect 3-0. Even in defeat, Charriere showed tremendous promise and proved that he belongs to the premier MMA organization. Both men were awarded the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses for their efforts.

UFC Vegas 90 witnessed a few impressive finishes as three fights ended by T/KO and one by submission. Ignacio Bahamondes' devastating head-kick knockout win over veteran fighter Christos Giagos stood out among the rest. He won the Performance of the Night bonus for his highlight-reel knockout.

Brazilian kickboxer Cesar Almeida made his UFC debut on the UFC Vegas 90 preliminary card with a second-round knockout of Dylan Budka. Almeida holds a win over Alex Pereira in kickboxing and seems to be following in his footsteps after transitioning to MMA. Like 'Poatan', he walked away with a $50,000 bonus in his first UFC appearance.

The main event seemed to be a worthy candidate for the Fight of the Night bonus as well since Curtis gave Allen everything he could handle. 'All In' did enough in the five-round war to convince two of the three judges, securing a split decision victory.

Bantamweight Jan Matsumoto secured the only submission win of the event when he forced Dan Agueta to tap out to a deep guillotine choke before passing out.

