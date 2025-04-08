UFC vet reacts after not finding his name in viral post about top 5 physiques in UFC featuring Michael Chandler, Kamaru Usman and others

Several UFC fighters, past and present, made it to the list of the fighters with the best physique. The list included the names of Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, Michael Chandler, Paulo Costa, and Yoel Romero.

However, Edson Barboza was noticeably absent despite his recent physical transformation. The Brazilian featherweight, now shredded and more muscular than ever, reacted to the list with shock. He simply dropped a confused emoji under the post.

Check out Edson Barboza's reaction below:

Edson Barboza reacts to being left out from list of best physiques in the UFC. [Screenshot courtesy: @combatarchive_ on Instagram]

The fighters who made the cut have long been staples of UFC’s fitness poster image. Costa still jokes about his “secret juice,” a mystery supplement he’s touted in memes and interviews since his rise in the middleweight ranks. Meanwhile, Joe Rogan has repeatedly marveled at Yoel Romero, calling the Cuban powerhouse a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. He said:

"See if you could find the video of Yoel Romero sprinting, it's nuts. Like, look at him run. So, his neck doesn't move. His entire neck is completely fused and he has this giant scar on the back of his neck. He is a freak though, dude."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

As for Michael Chandler, the American, ahead of his long-delayed showdown with Paddy Pimblett, claimed that he’s walking around at a shredded 5% body fat.

Paddy Pimblett predicts quick finish against Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett predicts he will finish Michael Chandler in two rounds ahead of his UFC 314 co-main event showdown against the former Bellator champ.

Chandler, ranked No. 14 in the world, brings a ton of experience to the fight. He’s battled top-tier names like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira, but Pimblett believes the American's wild style plays right into his hands.

While the Liverpudlian hasn’t faced the same level of competition, he’s confident in his finishing ability on the feet or the ground. Previewing the fight in an interview with UFC, Pimblett said:

“I think I’m going to finish Mike in two. As I say, I think I can finish this fight anywhere. He loves lunging in with his punches, I can see me catching him with a shot on the way in, putting him down, or I can actually see me submitting him. I don’t see a way I lose, to be honest, I really don’t.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:20):

