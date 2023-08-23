John Danaher has evolved himself into a mastermind of Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), having produced some of the best talents in the sport over the last 15 years.

The Kiwi is credited with developing a unique approach to leg locks in BJJ, which helped revolutionize the way people understand lower-body submissions.

Danaher is currently the head coach of the consensus greatest No-Gi BJJ practitioner of all time, Gordon Ryan, and also trained MMA great Georges St-Pierre.

Gunnar Nelson, a UFC welterweight veteran, has trained with John Danaher many times over the years. During his recent appearance on the El Segundo Podcast, hosted by BJJ star Craig Jones, Nelson recounted a brutal story of Danaher breaking a person's arm during a private lesson. He said:

"First [John Danaher] was trying to teach him technique, and you can see the guy just wants to go at [Danaher]. He just wants to roll, and John's trying to teach him something. Then they start rolling, and the guy grabs a front headlock and starts sprawling on [Danaher]. Eventually, John gets his head out, gets into guard, pulls the pitstop, and just [break]!"

Gunnar Nelson then explained the coldness with which Danaher handled the situation:

"So, he breaks the arm, does a back roll, and does not even look at the guy, turns around and just walks into his office. And the guy is like, 'Ahhhh! He broke my arm!'"

Watch the video below from 22:15:

Elon Musk pictured training with John Danaher and Georges St-Pierre for potential Mark Zuckerberg fight

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg set the combat sports world alight several months ago after the pair began entertaining the idea of fighting in an MMA-sanctioned bout.

Zuckerberg has been training in both BJJ and MMA for over a year, having won medals at BJJ competitions in the past, and will hold a skill advantage over Musk should the pair fight.

But Musk has brought in John Danaher, as well as Georges St-Pierre, to help him narrow the skill disparity between him and Zuckerberg. Engineer and podcaster Lex Fridman was also invited to join the training session, and took to Instagram to share the following:

"Had a great training session with Elon Musk, @georgesstpierre, and @danaherjohn last night. Everything about this was epic."

See the post below: