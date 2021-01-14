UFC veteran Carlos Condit thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov has to continue fighting to surpass Jon Jones as MMA GOAT

Former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion, Carlos Condit revealed that his pick for the greatest of all time would be Jon Jones, surpassing Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to Condit, Khabib Nurmagomedov is certainly the second-best athlete to ever step inside the octagon.

In his interview with The Schmo on YouTube, Carlos Condit explained why he believed that his teammate, Jon Jones, is a superior athlete when compared to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Condit compared the caliber of opponents the two athletes have faced in their respective careers.

Jon Jones or Khabib Nurmagomedov: Who is the P4P king?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was placed at the top of the men's pound-for-pound rankings after he finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. This led to a debate among MMA pundits whether it was Nurmagomedov or Jones who deserved to sit on the throne of the pound-for-pound best list. In the midst of that, Jon Jones went on a Twitter rant and asserted that his dominance in the UFC is unmatched.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov has had an unblemished record while Jon Jones has failed the anti-doping policy of the UFC. This could be sighted as the reason why Nurmagomedov earned his position on the top of the list.

Meanwhile, Carlos Condit, who is set to face Matt Brown in the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7, stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov needs to continue fighting to prove his dominance. Condit revealed that he believes that Nurmagomedov is very close to Jones in terms of being the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

"Khabib's very close in the GOAT talk... He should continue to fight. The opponents and the lineup and the longevity of Jon's run is unparalleled."

Advertisement

According to Condit, being more active would definitely help Nurmagomedov surpass Jones. He said that Jones' resume is much more alluring than Nurmagomedov's. Carlos Condit also lauded the unprecedented title run that Jon Jones has had in the light heavyweight division.

Jon Jones is likely to make his return in the heavyweight division of the UFC in the upcoming year. Many possible interesting matchups await Jones in the heavyweight division including a fight against the current champion, Stipe Miocic. It will be interesting to see if Jones will be able to recommence his dominance in the heavyweight division as well.