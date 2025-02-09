UFC veteran mocks Dana White’s Australian media rant, calls out his “tantrum” over Bryce Mitchell’s comments

Dana White went off on the Australian media at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference of while interacting with media persons. A former UFC fighter responded to him by calling out his recent comments on Bryce Mitchell.

In only the first episode of his ArkanSanity podcast, Mitchell tried to portray Adolf H*tler in a positive light. The 30-year-old also expressed his wish that he'd have gone fishing with the former Na*i leader. As soon as the episode was released, he received heavy criticism for his comments.

The MMA mogul reacted to his comments in a press interaction before UFC 312. He condemned his actions and revealed that the company immediately got in touch with him after the video went viral. 'Thug Nasty' later released a long apology on his social media accounts.

Taking White's comments on the Australian media into account, former UFC star Jake Shields attacked him on X using Mitchell's example and wrote:

"Funny coming from a guy who just threw a tantrum over who Bryce Mitchell would go fishing with."

Dana White praises Sean Strickland after latter's defeat at UFC 312

Sean Strickland clashed in a much-awaited rematch for the UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. The duo headlined the pay-per-view event and fought through the five rounds. Du Plessis secured a unanimous decision victory over Strickland and defended his title successfully.

'Tarzan's' game plan offered nothing new as compared to the previous bout between the pair. 'Stillknocks' connected a right hand in the fourth round of the fight breaking the former middleweight champion's nose. Despite that, he kept fighting throughout the five rounds.

Strickland's professionalism and game plan earned applause from the UFC head honcho Dana White. In the post-fight press conference, he showered him with praise by saying:

"I've never seen a guy so solid and professional, gets his nose broke, snaps it back into the place, and keeps fighting, gets hit with some nasty shots. When he gets hit with big shots he doesn't start shaking his head and doing all the goofy things that people like that do. I mean you can go into any combat sport and you've seen it. Nobody is more professional in the fight than this guy is and it's fascinating actually."

Watch Dana White's comments on Sean Strickland below (2:15):

