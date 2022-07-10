UFC Video Highlights: Chase Sherman finishes Jared Vanderaa with flurry of punches to the face 

Chase Sherman delivered an exciting finish at the UFC Apex Facility on July 9.

'The Vanilla Gorilla' took on Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight clash on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Dos Sanjos vs Fiziev.

When it appeared that the fight would go to the judges' scorecards, Sherman started pouring heavy strikes on his opponent in the third round and knocked him out with a barrage of punches.

Watch some highlights of the heavyweight scrap below:

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Duro intercambio de Vanderaa pero Sherman ríe y sigue como si nada #UFCVegas58 Duro intercambio de Vanderaa pero Sherman ríe y sigue como si nada #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/mq7fEsgOV6

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Chase Sherman breaks Jared Vanderaa's face and spirit in round three #UFCVegas58 Chase Sherman breaks Jared Vanderaa's face and spirit in round three #UFCVegas58 https://t.co/nWKBvYySZ3

Jared Vanderaa has now lost four fights in a row in the UFC and has an overall record of 1-5 in the multi-billion dollar promotion.

After scoring an impressive first-round knockout against Harry Hunsucker on Dana White's Contender Series, 'The Mountain' was signed to the UFC.

The 30-year-old took on Sergey Spivak on his UFC debut and lost the fight via-first round knockout. Vanderaa bounced back in his next outing and won a back-and-forth war against Justin Tafa in May 2021. The two heavyweights took home the 'Fight of the Night' bonus that night.

Vanderaa's fight against Tafa remains the only win on his UFC resume as he went on to lose his next four fights. With his recent loss, it is uncertain whether the 30-year-old will be seen again inside the UFC octagon.

Chase Sherman breaks his four-fight skid at UFC Vegas 58

With his impressive win at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev, Chase Sherman snapped his four-fight losing streak in the UFC.

The 32-year-old's UFC resume is interesting, to say the least. Sherman has competed in 13 UFC fights but has managed to get his hand raised only four times.

Despite his poor UFC record, Sherman has somehow managed to stay in the UFC.

'The Vanilla Gorilla' began his UFC career in August 2016 and went 2-5 during his run. Later, the Mississippi native parted ways with the promotion.

Sherman scored three back-to-back knockouts while competing for the 'Island Fights' promotion. He was subsequently called back by the UFC for another stint.

In the second part of his journey in the multi-billion dollar promotion, the 32-year-old has won just two out of his six fights.

Now that he has snapped his losing streak, fans will be eager to see if the Sherman can manage to rack up a series of wins in the future.

