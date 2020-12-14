UFC welterweight Mike Perry has insinuated a potential fight with one of the hottest commodities in the promotion right now, Kevin Holland.

Perry, who last fought Tim Means at UFC 255 in a losing effort, is now looking to share the octagon with Holland. The 'Trail Blazer' is on a five-fight win streak, all of which he earned in 2020.

Mike Perry responds to Kevin Holland's Instagram post

Following Kevin Holland's stunning victory over Jacare Souza at UFC 256, the 28-year-old took to his Instagram account and uploaded a post in which he acknowledged his latest record of securing five wins in the same year.

"So who do y'all want to see me smack next?!," read Holland's caption.

Mike Perry took no time to respond as he simply commented, "Me", on Holland's post.

Mike Perry's response

Kevin Holland challenged Mike Perry for a fight before his loss at UFC 255

Assuming that Mike Perry is serious, the reason why he is looking to fight Holland could be attributed to the remarks that the Trail Blazer made following The Platinum's failure to make weight for his fight against Tim Means at UFC 255

Perry missed weight for the first time in his professional MMA career after he came 4.5 pounds overweight into the fight. Holland stated that he could have saved Perry some money, had he accepted to fight him.

"Coulda saved the platinum princess a few bucks from the commission fine.... thats A LOT of red pan**s from @VictoriasSecret shame! @PlatinumPerry shoulda said yes bucko," tweeted Holland.

Coulda saved the platinum princess a few bucks from the commission fine.... thats A LOT of red panties from @VictoriasSecret shame! @PlatinumPerry shoulda said yes bucko. https://t.co/Swud8J48Z3 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 21, 2020

Considering the struggle that Perry had to go through while making weight for his fight at UFC 255, it is possible that the Platinum may jump one weight class and move to Middleweight where Holland is wreaking a havoc at the moment.

After Holland's win at UFC 256 this weekend, the California-native called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight on December 19. However, Dana White straightaway dispelled the possibility of that bout since Chimaev is set to fight Leon Edwards soon.

With Chimaev out of the picture, could Perry be Holland's potential opponent? Sound off in the comments below.