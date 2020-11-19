UFC Welterweight Stephen Thompson gives his prediction on the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight

Conor McGregor is about to reverse his decision of retirement once again and return to the Octagon on January 23 next year.

The former two-division Champion is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Even though UFC is yet to make the fight official, both the fighters as well as Dana White have confirmed it verbally.

The Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch is inching closer to reality.



Poirier has signed a bout agreement to fight on 1/23.



McGregor, per sources, hasn't yet, however, he verbally agreed last month and is not expected to be a hurdle in making the bout a reality. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 10, 2020

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have also confirmed that the bout will be at Lightweight. This will be McGregor's first Lightweight fight since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

In an interview with Submission Radio, UFC Welterweight Stephen Thompson gave his prediction on the outcome of the fight.

Stephen Thompson picks Conor McGregor as his winner

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier previously met in 2014 at featherweight. The Irishman won it via the first round knockout. Three fights later, McGregor went on to drop Jose Aldo in 13 seconds flat to become the Featherweight Champion.

Speaking of quick knockouts, Conor McGregor finished Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his much-awaited UFC return in January this year.

Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have improved a lot since their last encounter. Weighing in on the matter, Stephen Thompson picked Conor McGregor as his winner. He explained that 'The Notorious' has his own way of getting into his opponents' minds, which in itself is an added weapon in his armory, over and above his fighting skills.

"Dustin Poirier has improved a lot. But you know, whenever Conor McGregor steps out there, he has this way with people of getting into their heads, and making this fight so hyped. I mean if you go out there to face Conor McGregor, it's going to be a hyped fight. But, he's got a way with people and a way with words, a way with his demeanor, not just his fighting style, and that gets to people."

Thompson recollected the only time he did not see a fighter letting Conor McGregor get into their head, and it was Nate Diaz.

"You see it every time. The only person I really didn't see it get to was Nate Diaz. That guy just doesn't care two c**ps about what you think."

Thompson pointed out that while Poirier has improved a lot, so has Conor McGregor. The former lightweight champion consistently trains and spends time in the gym, which goes a long way into keeping him prepared for any fight.

"I think Conor can definitely get it done again this time. Dustin Poirier has made some improvements, but the thing is even though we haven't seen Conor McGregor fight in a while, the guy is a long life martial artist. The guy is training constantly, always in the gym, always training with people. So, you know, he's improved as well. So, at this point, I think Conor McGregor takes it home again. "