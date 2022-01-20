Calvin Kattar has received more significant strikes in his last two bouts than most UFC fighters do over their entire career

Calvin Kattar has absorbed more significant strikes in his last two bouts inside the octagon than what 93% of all fighters have received in their entire UFC careers.

Kattar suffered a heavy one-sided unanimous decision defeat (50-43, 50-43, 50-42) at the hands of Max Holloway last January. 12 months later, he made a stunning return and racked up a dominant decision victory (50-45, 50-45, 50-44) over Giga Chikadze in the UFC Vegas 46 main event last Saturday.

According to Tommy Toe Hold of MMA On Point, 'The Boston Finisher' absorbed a grand total of 573 significant strikes in his encounters against Holloway (445 - a UFC record) and Chikadze (128).

"Crazy stat I uncovered: Calvin Kattar has absorbed more sig. strikes in his last two bouts (573) than 93% of all fighters in their ENTIRE UFC careers. ALL FIGHTERS, as in everybody who has ever fought in the octagon since 1993. In ALL of their UFC fights total. Insanity."

Calvin Kattar is willing to be a backup for the UFC 273 featherweight title fight

Calvin Kattar will most likely face either No.2 featherweight contender Brian Ortega or No.3-ranked Yair Rodriguez next. 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski, meanwhile, is set to take on No.4-ranked 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung at UFC 273 in April.

A third fight against No.1 contender Max Holloway was called off after 'Blessed' aggravated a previous injury.

Off the back of his rebound win, Kattar is prepared to fight anyone. He is even prepared to serve as backup for the Volkanovski vs. Zombie main event in just over two months' time. During an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Kattar said:

"Yeah, it would be a plus if I got in and if not a backup, I'll take some money to cut some weight... The more Giga jocked for that position [title shot], I knew a win over him puts me, with all that hype he was trying to build, with all that momentum. Now, I'm in a position, coming off that big win. If they need me, I am ready to go."

Watch Kattar in conversation with James Lynch for Combat Sports on Fanatics View below:

