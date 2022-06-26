Umar Nurmagomedov names newborn after Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, does not want son to become MMA fighter

Umar Nurmagomedov honored his uncle, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father Abdulmanap, by giving the same name to his newborn son.

The bantamweight prospect scored a unanimous decision win over Nate Maness at the recently concluded UFC Vegas 57 event. At the post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov was asked about the reasoning behind naming his child after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father and what it meant to him. The 26-year-old responded:

"My father chose this name. He said, 'I’m going to give him my uncle’s name, Abdulmanap.'"

While his son will carry the same name as his mentor, Nurmagomedov doesn't foresee his son following in his footsteps and getting into the world of fighting. The bantamweight fighter made it clear that he wishes for his son to follow a different route:

"I really hope my son never comes to mixed martial arts like this. But even if he wants, I don’t want to take him in. I hope he’s gonna be like Doctor, Engineer because this is very hard."

Catch Umar Nurmagomedov's interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 57 post-fight presser below:

Umar Nurmagomedov’s son was born just two days before his triumph at UFC Vegas 57. While the bantamweight was unable to be there due to the timing of his bout, he can now have a bigger celebration when he gets home.

With his latest victory, Umar Nurmagomedov extended his undefeated streak to 15-0, which is 14 wins short of Khabib Nurmagomedov's perfect 29-0.

Mateusz Gamrot details his interaction with Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC Vegas 57 win

Khabib Nurmagomedov was at UFC Vegas 57 to corner Umar Nurmagomedov in his fight against Nate Maness. The Dagestani star decided to stay back and catch the main event between Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan.

After Gamrot's hard-fought decision victory over Tsarukyan, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen having a moment with 'Gamer' in the arena.

At the post-fight press conference, Gamrot revealed that 'The Eagle' congratulated him for the big win and insisted that he sees him fighting Islam Makhachev down the line. Here's what 'Gamer' said about his conversation with the former lightweight champion:

"Khabib said to me, 'Congratulations on your fight. You are a nice guy. For sure in the future you will meet Islam [Makhachev] in a fight.'"

Watch Mateusz Gamrot detail his interaction with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

During the interview, Gamrot revealed that he is rooting for Islam Makhachev to beat Charles Oliveira in a potential lightweight title bout. The Polish fighter also stated that he plans to beat Justin Gaethje before going up against Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev is expected to take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155lbs title, but it is yet to be made official.

