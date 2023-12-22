Umar Nurmagomedov responds after being asked to fight Sergei Pavlovich by popular MMA fan

The UFC bantamweight star Umar Nurmagomedov is willing to fight almost anyone in his next UFC appearance.

Frustrated by a lack of fight offers, the younger cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his irritation on X. The rising bantamweight claimed that he is 'tired' of hearing nobody wants to fight him and begged the UFC to 'make someone fight with me.'

In the tweet, Nurmagomedov called for a fight on Feb. 17, 2024, against any bantamweight willing to accept his offer. As many fighters often do in similar tweets, the 'Young Eagle' tagged Dana White and the UFC account in his post.

While some ridiculed the Russian for his lack of English grammar, others concurred with the former combat sambo world champion in the comments. One fan in particular had a joking suggestion for Nurmagomedov's problem. He Wrote:

In response to the suggestion of taking on heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich, the Dagestani replied to the suggestion with a simple laughing emoji. He wrote:

He has not competed since January and still owns a flawless 16-0 record. As a member of one of the most respected families in MMA, he aims to resume his momentum in 2024.

Who has Umar Nurmagomedov fought?

Currently ranked at no. 14 in the bantamweight division, Umar Nurmagomedov amassed a 4-0 record in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov has been a highly touted prospect since before he even made his professional debut. Being a blood relative of Khabib Nurmagomedov, many have compared him to the UFC legend as his nickname, 'Young Eagle,' reflects.

The combat sambo expert burst onto the UFC scene with a Performance of the Night submission of Sergey Morozov before defeating veterans Brian Kelleher and Nate Maness. Most recently, he picked up his second post-fight bonus with a one-punch knockout of Raoni Barcelos.

Before his octagon debut, he fought in numerous high-profile regional and other major MMA promotions, including the PFL, and Fight Nights Global. Additionally, he has won a belt at the Gorilla Fighting Championship. The GFC would be the promotion that the UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov would purchase and rebrand into the Eagle Fighting Championship.

Though not fighting since January, the wrestler was supposed to compete in the biggest fight of his career with Cory Sandhagen before pulling out due to injury. Rob Font would step in on short notice to replace him in a main-event fight.