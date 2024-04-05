"Unacceptable, "It's a joke" - UFC fighters get honest about Dana White's Power Slap with Nina-Marie Daniele, Sean Strickland reacts

UFC fighters recently shared their unfiltered thoughts on Dana White's Power Slap in a compilation of interviews hosted by Nina-Marie Daniele.

Although primarily drawing attention for negative reasons, the slap-fighting league has consistently captured public interest since it started in January 2023. The contest involves two competitors exchanging forceful slaps in an attempt to knock out each other.

Daniele, known for her active promotion and attendance at Power Slap events, recently shared a montage video on Instagram featuring several UFC fighters expressing their candid opinions about the league.

Daniele first asked Jiri Prochazka, but 'BJP' opted not to share his opinions, stating, "Don't ask me for that."

Next, Merab Dvalishvili chimed in, expressing:

"I'm a professional fighter, and I love my sport, I'm very loyal, and I love real, real fights. But then, after I saw you [Daniele] hanging out there, I saw a lot of videos, 'Oh, I kind of like it.' I asked UFC if they had other tickets, I want to go. They said, unfortunately, they don't have tickets."

Petr Yan offered a succinct response for Power Slap, deeming it:

"Unacceptable."

Michael 'Venom' Page stated:

"Oh, it's a joke. My thing is, beyond two people wanting to just allow somebody to slap them in the face, why do people watch it?"

Lastly, Benoit Saint Denis commented:

"I don't like it, but some people do love it. This is very, very, very, very American. It's pure drama, and it's like you say, it's a bit brain freeze."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's video below:

Sean Strickland joined the conversation in the post's comments section and sarcastically responded to Dvalishvili's remarks:

"They only have tickets if you're an influencer lol sorry, @merab.dvalishvili."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram

In an interview last November, the UFC CEO asserted that despite the criticism surrounding the Power Slap league, it has become a social media sensation, generating over $450 million in revenue. Furthermore, its online engagement surpasses that of prominent sports organizations such as the UFC, MLB, NBA, and WWE.

Why did Power Slap 6 event attract significant attention?

The Power Slap 6 event, held in February at the Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, commanded widespread fan interest for numerous compelling reasons.

Dana White's efforts to propel his slap-fighting league into the mainstream were on full display as several big names attended the event. Among them, American rapper Travis Scott sat beside the UFC CEO, alongside former NBA star Charles Barkley, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, popular YouTube streamer iShowSpeed, and a diverse lineup of other recognizable celebrities.

However, the event on Feb. 9 also grabbed attention for a dramatic stage side altercation involving Sean Strickland and American rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). In a widely circulated video clip capturing the incident, 'Tarzan' was seen engaging in a tense exchange with MGK, although the precise cause of their confrontation remains uncertain.

Check out the video below:

