Uncertainties plaguing Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 314 return laid bare by ex-UFC referee

Ex-UFC referee 'Big' John McCarthy broke down the uncertainties for Alexander Volkanovski heading into UFC 314.

Ad

On Saturday, April 12, Volkanovski looks to capture the vacant featherweight title in the Uufc-314-alexander-volkanovski-vs-diego-lopes-main-card-start-time-main-event-walkouts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">FC 314 main event against Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski, a former UFC featherweight champion, faces many questions after suffering back-to-back knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

During an episode of 'Weighing In,' John McCarthy had this to say about where Volkanovski stands after losing three of his last four fights:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's not like he's not fighting the very best. He's in that position of he's the maybe, though. Maybe he's okay now. Maybe he's gotten past the damage that he took in his last couple fights."

McCarthy followed up by saying:

"Maybe he has rehabbed himself, and the effects of the knockouts are now not going to bother him, and he's going to be able to take a shot. Maybe he's that same guy that we've seen in the past, just go out there and dominate people. Now there's a maybe with Volkanovski, and he's got to go out and prove there's no maybe, 'I'm the same guy.'"

Ad

Watch 'Big' John McCarthy's comments about Alexander Volkanovski starting at 19:55 below:

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski labels UFC 314 main event as "the biggest fight" of his career

Earlier this week, Alexander Volkanovski sat down and answered questions for his UFC 314 media day interview.

Volkanovski was asked about the many negative narratives surrounding his upcoming fight, including the theory that fighters over 35 years old struggle to become a champion in the lighter weight classes.

Ad

The former UFC featherweight king responded by saying:

"I've never been in this situation before. I've never come off such a big break. I've never come off two losses, so it's definitely the biggest fight. It really is the biggest fight of my career. Everyone's gonna go, 'Yeah, you've done enough,' but I haven't. I could do a lot more, and it starts this weekend. It starts on Saturday with this new title reign."

Ad

Alexander Volkanovski's upcoming opponent, Diego Lopes, is at a different point in his fighting career. The 30-year-old is coming off five consecutive wins and plans to start building his legacy by adding the all-time great Volkanovski to his resume.

Watch Volkanovski's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.