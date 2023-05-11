Undefeated UFC flyweight has one-letter reaction to Nate Diaz walking out of Jake Paul presser for a toilet break

Nate Diaz is notorious for his devil-may-care attitude and he put it on display once again during the recent Paul vs. Diaz press conference.

At one point during the press conference, the Stockton native walked off stage saying he had to take a toilet break. Some MMA personalities were amused by Diaz's actions and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident.

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney uploaded a video of Diaz's walkout and praised the MMA veteran in the caption.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 Nate Diaz is the definition of IDGAF Nate Diaz is the definition of IDGAF https://t.co/NOFRjYmPOl

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev posted a single-letter comment under McKinney's video.

"G"

Diaz recently parted ways with the UFC after 15 years at the promotion. In his last fight with the organization, he defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Currently a free agent, Diaz has his first fight booked and it will be against internet sensation Jake Paul.

Predictions? The FIRST FACEOFF between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.Predictions? The FIRST FACEOFF between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. 👀Predictions? https://t.co/35K0Yjs9G2

Diaz will make his professional boxing debut against 'The Problem Child' on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds and take place at 185 pounds.

Reporter issues response to Nate Diaz after their altercation at the Paul vs. Diaz press conference

One of the highlights of the Paul vs. Diaz presser was an interaction between Nate Diaz and a reporter from Betr Media. The reporter challenged Nate's big brother Nick Diaz for a fight in a disrespectful manner. This irked the Stockton native, who responded by cautioning the reporter to be careful of his words and called him "stupid."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Derek from Better Media is a dead man walking. Derek from Better Media is a dead man walking. https://t.co/5vxs3Hzrwo

In response, the reporter, Derek from Betr Media, has uploaded a video issuing an unserious apology to the Diaz brothers. In the video, Derek doubled down on his challenge to Nick Diaz and also called out rapper Drake, who had criticized the reporter for his actions, to a fight:

"I would like to apologize for the question that I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I would especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul and I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don't hurt me... Having said all of this, Nick Diaz, the contract's been sent. And Drake, I see you f***ing calling me out on your Instagram story saying I'm what's wrong with this generation. Well if you got a f***ing problem, then see me in the godd*mn ring, Drizzy."

