UFC featherweights Nathaniel Wood and Lerone Murphy continue to escalate their rivalry.

On March 18, Murphy and Wood were supposed to fight at UFC 286. Unfortunately, the latter pulled out with a freak training injury that created a severe leg laceration. Since then, the featherweight prospects have argued with each other several times on social media, including a recent interaction that started with ‘The Miracle’ saying:

“You know the saying If you can’t take the heat, stay the f* out of the kitchen.”

LERONE MURPHY @LeroneMurphy You know the saying If you can’t take the heat, stay the f* out of the kitchen. You know the saying If you can’t take the heat, stay the f* out of the kitchen.

Wood responded, and a back-and-forth social media altercation followed:

“You haven’t upset me, I’m not embarrassed to speak out, let’s hope their aren’t fans of yours now remaining silent about their own issues after seeing you mock therapy or medication.”

Nathaniel Wood @TheProspectMMA @LeroneMurphy You haven’t upset me, I’m not embarrassed to speak out, let’s hope their aren’t fans of yours now remaining silent about their own issues after seeing you mock therapy or medication. @LeroneMurphy You haven’t upset me, I’m not embarrassed to speak out, let’s hope their aren’t fans of yours now remaining silent about their own issues after seeing you mock therapy or medication.

“Im mocking u not anybody else u attention seeking fool. Don’t throw stones if u live in a glass house. Get off my page”

LERONE MURPHY @LeroneMurphy @TheProspectMMA Im mocking u not anybody else u attention seeking fool. Don’t throw stones if u live in a glass house. Get off my page @TheProspectMMA Im mocking u not anybody else u attention seeking fool. Don’t throw stones if u live in a glass house. Get off my page

“I guess your too ignorant to understand that you’ll affect other people with your comment. If you don’t care about other people then you carry on.”

Nathaniel Wood @TheProspectMMA 🏻 @LeroneMurphy I guess your too ignorant to understand that you’ll affect other people with your comment. If you don’t care about other people then you carry on. @LeroneMurphy I guess your too ignorant to understand that you’ll affect other people with your comment. If you don’t care about other people then you carry on. 👍🏻

After Wood pulled out of UFC 286, Murphy was matched up against promotional newcomer Gabriel Santos. ‘The Miracle’ emerged victorious with a close split decision, extending his promotional record to 4-0-1 and his overall record to 12-0-1.

Nathaniel Wood continues to mock Lerone Murphy for getting picked up in his last UFC fight

During Lerone Murphy’s last fight, there was a moment where Gabriel Santos carried him before securing a takedown. Nathaniel Wood has used the highlight as fuel to insult Murphy, leading to multiple videos of him reenacting the takedown as a joke.

Wood last fought in September 2022, defeating Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision. After fighting in the bantamweight division for his first five UFC fights, ‘The Prospect’ moved up to featherweight, where he’s now 2-0.

It’s unclear whether or not the intriguing featherweight matchup will be rebooked. With that said, there aren’t many non-ranked fighters that have a rivalry as intense as Murphy and Wood. This would be the perfect fight for the next London event.

Watch Nathaniel Wood reenact Gabriel Santos' takedown against Lerone Murphy below:

Poll : 0 votes