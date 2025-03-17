"Unless it's Islam Makhachev" - Paddy Pimblett makes his feelings known about short-notice fights ahead of UFC 314 clash with Michael Chandler 

Paddy Pimblett has revealed he's not interested in taking short-notice fights in the UFC. However, he could be convinced if it meant he would be facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

'The Baddy' is currently preparing for the toughest test of his career so far when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, Florida. 'Iron', who sits at No. 7 in the lightweight standings, will be the highest-ranked opponent Pimblett has faced.

With that in mind, many fans are eager to see if the Liverpudlian can hang with those at the top of the division.

Ahead of their bout, Paddy Pimblett sat down with Jon Anik to discuss his upcoming clash and the lightweight division as a whole. The UFC commentator asked the 30-year-old about short-notice fights, which appear to have become more common as of late.

Most recently in regards to the 155-pound division, Makhachev accepted a short-notice fight against Renato Moicano in a bout which he won, while Rafael Fiziev took on Justin Gaethje on just over a week's notice.

Pimblett, though, doesn't envisage himself ever agreeing to a short-notice bout, unless it's for the lightweight belt. He said:

"I probably wouldn't take a fight on short notice. Nine times out of ten it's more risk than reward unless it's [fighting] Islam Makhachev for the belt."

When asked if he was interested in facing Gaethje following Dan Hooker's withdrawal, Pimblett added:

"No, I wouldn't of. I've already got my mind set [on facing Michael Chandler]. Trying to gameplan somebody like Gaethje on just 10 days, it's not easy. I rate Gaethje very highly."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:10):

Paddy Pimblett weighs in on claims Michael Chandler "cheats" during fights

Paddy Pimblett recently offered his take on claims that Michael Chandler is a dirty fighter during his bouts in the octagon.

During his previous bouts against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira, 'Iron' has been accused of using illegal moves such as fishhooking and landing strikes to the back of the head.

Speaking in the same interview with Anik, Pimblett was asked about those claims, to which he stated it's not on Chandler to clean up his style but is instead the referee's responsibility. He explained:

“If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying. Like, that’s on the ref. He’s just throwing hammer fists at the back of Charles Oliveira’s head. Charles either needs to move his head, or the ref needs to say something to him..He does hammer fist him 12 times on the back of the head..He knows what he’s doing. If I was in that position, I’m Charles, I’m saying, ‘Ref, what are you doing here?' That was some bad refereeing right there.''

Catch Pimblett's comments below (6:35):

