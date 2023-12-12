"Unreal levels of cringe" - Ian Garry's attempt at social media comeback amid controversy falls completely flat among trolling fans

Ian Garry has resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) with a reinvigorated presence, signaling a determined focus as he gears up for his upcoming clash against Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

The lead-up to the event has been a challenging one for Garry, marked by relentless scrutiny from the MMA community. His wife Layla Anna-Lee's past work, titled 'How to be a WAG?,' the intricate narrative of his rivalry with Neil Magny, and the circumstances surrounding his exit from Leon Edwards' gym, Team Renegade, have contributed to a tumultuous period for the rising star.

Expand Tweet

The controversy has escalated to the point where Garry voiced genuine concerns for his family's safety during UFC 296 fight week. Now, having touched down in Las Vegas, the battleground for the upcoming event, Garry is fully immersed in the spirit of fight week.

With a keen desire to shape the narrative surrounding recent events, Garry asserts that his detractors are grappling with the undeniable truth — he is not only entertaining but exceptionally talented, a combination that he asserts continues to propel the growth of his brand.

In a powerful video directed at those who doubt him, Ian Garry's journey unfolds through impressive highlights, skill showcases, triumphant moments, expertly crafted with dynamic edits, evocative music and a compelling voiceover narrative.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

However, Ian Garry's attempt to stage a social media resurgence amidst the controversy has utterly faltered in the face of relentless trolling from fans. Several fans took to X to mock Garry, with one writing:

"Unreal levels of cringe."

Another wrote:

"Tell me your wife put together this video without telling me your wife put together this video."

Another fan wrote:

"I think most people like you. Just not your wife who’s clearing doing it for the money and fame. How are you gonna have your wife’s ex-husband be your nutritionist?"

Check out some of the best comments below:

Fan reactions via @iangarryMMA on X

Fan reactions via @iangarryMMA on X

Leon Edwards addresses the controversy surrounding Ian Garry being kicked out of his gym

Leon Edwards recently shed light on the swirling rumors surrounding Ian Garry being barred from training at his gym, Team Renegade.

As the anticipation builds for Edwards' return to the octagon at UFC 296 against Colby Covington, the narratives surrounding his relationship with Garry have taken an intriguing turn.

Despite the upcoming high-stakes bout with Covington, Edwards finds himself fielding questions regarding the Irishman's claims of being barred from returning to train at his gym.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Edwards dispelled the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the issue:

“I feel like he came to the gym, he just didn’t fit into the gym. This is like the third gym he’s been kicked out of. It is what it is.

"He’s just a different kind of guy, he’s hard to blend with. Everywhere he goes there’s a camera there. Everywhere he goes, his wife is there. His kid is there. There’s a lot going on.”

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below:

Expand Tweet