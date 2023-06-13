‘Ur a savage beast’ - UFC community unites in overwhelming support for female UFC fighter who went blind during her fight

A UFC fighter tragically lost her vision midway through her fight in the recent UFC 289 event that took place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Miranda Maverick fought Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women's flyweight match scheduled for three rounds. The fight went all the way and Jasudavicius ended up winning the fight via decision. Despite Maverick calling her opponent out and getting the fight she wanted, she could not perform to her standards. Following her loss she posted on Instagram saying:

"Some things are scarier than fighting- and one of those things is going blind. My left eye went blurry end of 2nd round and was completely blind throughout the 3rd round. It's mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time."

UFC fighters, commentators, and fans alike showered the fighter with immense appreciation and wished her well for a fast recovery. Jon Anik commented saying:

"You’ll always have a fan in me. Speedy recovery. I’m confident the best is yet to come and time is on your side."

Jorge Masvidal talks UFC fighter pay after retiring from the organization

Jorge Masvidal opened up about UFC fighter pay. Fighter pay has always been a touchy subject in regards with the organization, with stars like Conor McGregor bagging millions per fight, while on the other hand, stars like Francis Ngannou leaving because he believed he did not get paid enough. In a recent podcast with Jake Paul, Masvidal spoke about the topic:

"I got nothing but good stuff to say about Dana, though our relationship wasn't always the best in the beginning, but I got nothing but good stuff to say cause he's allowed me to create so much money, so much marketing, so much publicity.....If you're in the top fifteen already it should be set that you're making enough money per fight, whether you have sponsors or not, that all your bills are covered."

Jorge Masvidal also spoke about how it is sad to hear that in the case of a UFC fighter, sometimes they have to take up part-time jobs to support their family since they do not get paid enough through just fighting.

