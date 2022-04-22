"Jon Jones has been looking like a beast" - Urijah Faber picks 'Bones' over Stipe Miocic despite recent controversies 

Urijah Faber revealed his pick for the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic interim title fight which is expected to take place during International Fight Week in July.

'The California Kid' revealed that his money is on Jones having a successful heavyweight debut against Miocic. During an interview with The Schmo, Faber said:

"I mean, Jon Jones has been looking like a beast at that weight. He's an amazing athlete, he's arguably the best fighter of all time – give or take the controversies [or] whatever you think about that. You know, if he's as big as he seems to be on his posts and whatnot, I think weighing 250 [pounds] or something. Yeah, we got to go with Jonny 'Bones' Jones on that one."

This comes after UFC president Dana White recently teased that Jones could finally return to action in the summer. In an interview with TMZ Sports, White dropped a hint that a Jones vs. Miocic superfight with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line could be in the works.

Jones has spent the last two years on the sidelines after successfully defending the light heavyweight crown against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 in February 2020.

However, 'Bones' has been making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. The UFC superstar was previously arrested in Las Vegas on domestic violence charges.

Miocic, on the other hand, has also been inactive since dropping the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 last March.

Jon Jones opens as a betting favorite over Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones may be a newcomer at heavyweight, but the former pound-for-pound king is still favored to beat the division's most accomplished champion, Stipe Miocic.

The former longtime light heavyweight champion opened as a -200 (2-to-1) betting favorite on online sportsbook BetOnline.ag. This leaves the former two-time heavyweight champ as the +170 underdog.

Jon Jones -200 (1/2)

Stipe Miocic +170 (17/10)



(odds via @betonline_ag)

Jones' coach and fellow UFC superstar Henry Cejudo agreed with the oddsmakers' assessment. During an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"With the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it’s gonna allow Jon to really work on everything — like mixed martial arts as a whole, not just sticking to one base. So at the end of the day, I think it’s easy money for Jon Jones."

