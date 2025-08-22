"US visa denied forever" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev credits Chechen dictator for UFC middleweight glory 

Khamzat Chimaev crediting Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov for his UFC championship glory seems to have angered fight fans.

Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis to claim the middleweight championship at UFC 319. While 'Borz' has been viewed as a future champion ever since he burst onto the scene in 2020, health complications have been a major hurdle in his journey to greatness.

The Chechen-born Emirati made a successful UFC debut on July 15, 2020, with a second-round brabo choke finish over John Phillips. Just 10 days later, he made a fast turnaround to fetch his second win in the promotion, with a first-round TKO over Rhys McKee.

However, since then, 'Borz' has had three of his fights cancelled and one re-made with a new opponent owing to health complications and weight-cutting issues. In 2021, an emotional Chimaev even considered retirement due to lingering effects of COVID-19.

According to the middleweight kingpin, it was Kadyrov's support and faith in him that helped him get through those gruelling times and make a triumphant return to the sport.

As he returned to Chechnya with his UFC title, Chimaev was greeted with a hero's welcome, and the MMA star was quick to credit the region's leader, saying:

"When I broke down, he brought me back and said if you train, you’ll become champion, and as he said, we returned to the sport. He brought me back to the sport and I became champion, Alhamdulillah." [H/T Red Corner MMA]

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Red Corner MMA @RedCorner_MMA Khamzat Chimaev credits Ramzan Kadyrov for bringing him back to the sport 💪😲 “When I broke down, he brought me back and said if you train you’ll become champion, and as he said, we returned to the sport. He brought me back to the sport and I became champion, Alhamdulillah.”

Suffice it to say, fans were far from pleased with the fighter crediting who many consider a warlord for his MMA exploits, prompting them to voice their outrage on social media.

@productmorgan wrote:

"US visa denied forever."

@ufc_agent lamented:

"Those who understand, now Khamzat is a media tool for Kadyrov to push his narrative."

@tinythanii chimed in:

"Associating with warlords is a vibe killer, babe."

@CombatBaller noted:

"We all know he hasn’t got a choice here. Cut him some slack."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X

Dana White is not ruling out Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 321 return

While Khamzat Chimaev has not been the most active fighter in recent years, competing only once per year since 2022, he now appears open to ramping up his activity following his title win, and Dana White seems to be all in for the idea.

During the UFC 319 post-fight presser, when the UFC CEO was asked about the possibility of Chimaev returning in October for UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, he said:

"I just had a kid fight Tuesday and wanted to turn around and fight here. Abu Dhabi, I would definitely consider."

When the media presented the same query to Chimaev, the newly crowned middleweight kingpin also seemed enthusiastic about the idea:

"We will see what they [the UFC] say, I am ready [as] always, no injuries, thanks God."

