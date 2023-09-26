"USADA must work overtime" Fans taken aback by Paulo Costa looking ultra-jacked ahead of fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa posted a video of himself looking the most jacked he has ever been before a fight and fans can not believe it.

The photo in question is a clearly edited photo of the Brazilian middleweight, but it is photoshopped so well that some fans actually believed it to be what he looked like. The photo is very on-brand for his 'secret juice' joke and some fans saw through the joke while others claimed he was too big to be in the middleweight division and that he would gas out very fast:

"Humm this picture make sense"

"No actually doesn’t make sense."

Another user said:

"@BorrachinhaMMA bro you need to partner up with the Paul brothers and make a Secret Juice partnership with Prime"

One user said USADA must be working overtime for Costa:

"usada must work overtime on this guy"

Another said:

"He's too big for the middle weight division. I won't be shocked if he loses and badly"

Paulo Costa reveals the benefits of his 'Secret Juice'

Paulo Costa has been accused of using steroids many times over the course of his career. However, he has never failed a drug test under the UFC banner. In response to these allegations, the Brazilian came up with his 'Secret Juice' which he has since claimed is the reason he is so jacked and looks like he is on PEDs:

"You want to know what I have here in my secret juice, Costa's secret juice? Make you strong and jacked. Look, red target (mark on the bottle), you know, it's not for everybody. This is a secret juice, very powerful."

Paulo Costa has not revealed the recipe for his secret juice, although many have tried to get it out of him. Most notably, Ariel Helwani asked him what the recipe was and he wittily responded saying, if he revealed the recipe it would not be called secret juice anymore, it would be called revealed juice.