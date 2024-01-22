“Use that moment and turn it into something good” – Angela Lee says there’s always light after the dark

Throughout her reign as the ONE atomweight world champion, Angela Lee was known for her incredible resilience and ability to bounce back and the same traits are true for her personal life.

‘Unstoppable’ has had to face a great deal of adversity both in her career and her personal life.

While she may not have been able to see it at the time, Lee doesn’t look back on these experiences with regret, because she was able to take valuable lessons from the hardships she has had to face.

She spoke about this during an appearance on the Keep it Aloha podcast where the former champion referenced her mentality for always pushing forward in life:

“For the bad things that have happened in my life, it's hard, it's really hard to go through some of them. Some on a smaller scale, and some on a larger scale. But, you know, we have no control over the bad and horrible things that happen sometimes in our lives.

“But we can use that moment and turn it into something good, something better. There was a purpose or a reason we had to go through that and suffer. So thinking like that has helped me a lot and it has helped me to get through a lot of of difficult moments.”

Watch the full interview below:

Angela Lee hopes to use some of these life lessons to benefit others

At just 27 years old, Angela Lee has experienced so much in her life that has shaped who she is today.

It has also helped to change her motivation and goals in life now that she has stepped away from competing at the highest level in MMA.

Lee now looks to use all of this experience she has gained from battling through difficult times to try and share her knowledge with others who may need it.

Her non-profit organization Fightstory is all about helping people in need who may be struggling with mental health with no answers in front of them.

You couldn’t ask for someone better to help guide you through the correct steps than a world champion athlete and role model in Lee.