Valentina Shevchenko explains why Ben Askren will have a hard time beating Jake Paul

Valentina Shevchenko thinks Ben Askren will find it tough to beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing clash. The UFC women's flyweight champion believes that Askren's wrestling prowess will not come in handy against the YouTuber.

Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, will go up against Paul on April 17. The duo will collide at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, in a pay-per-view event hosted by Triller Fight Club.

Valentina Shevchenko recently interacted with MMA journalist James Lynch and was asked about the possible outcome of the Askren vs. Paul fight. According to 'Bullet', Askren may have a hard time beating Paul.

Valentina Shevchenko said:

"For someone who is not that good, for example, in stand up, it's very hard, it's super hard (to box). Because the specialization of Ben Askren is more wrestling. It's more like to lift his opponent and put him down. And it's going to be a little bit harder, but you never know. I don't really know skills about Jake Paul. I don't know his skills. I never saw him fighting. But final of the day, it's going to be interesting."

Paul is currently 2-0-0 as a professional boxer. Both of his wins have come against fellow YouTubers.

The PPV will also feature UFC legend Frank Mir. He will share the boxing ring with former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham.

Valentina Shevchenko set to defend her title against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC women's flyweight title for the fifth time against Jessica Andrade at UFC 261. The 34-year-old from Kyrgyzstan is on a six-fight winning streak and is considered the favorite against Andrade.

Shevchenko last fought Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 and edged past the Brazilian comfortably via a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Andrade is coming off a dominant win over Katlyn Chookagian. After suffering defeats against Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas, she moved up a weight class to compete in the women's flyweight division.

Andrade's performance opposite Chookagian propelled her to the top of the rankings of the 125-pound weight class.

UFC 261 will also feature Kamaru Usman and Zhang. Both champions will defend their belts against Jorge Masvidal and Namajunas, respectively.

UFC 261 is stacked 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eQq8DMVhTj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2021