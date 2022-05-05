Why should I step back in my career? - Valentina Shevchenko explains why transition to boxing is not on her mind

Valentina Shevchenko has no intentions of transitioning to boxing in an era when UFC champions are eyeing high-profile crossover bouts. Having amassed an impressive striking pedigree in her early career, 'Bullet' doesn't see the point of going backward by competing as a pugilist.

The UFC women's flyweight champion also believes that MMA is the leading combat sport in the world today and boxing is on the wane barring a few big names. Additionally, a boxing bout doesn't lure her as she believes there is a huge gap between women's MMA and boxing. Speaking to James Lynch in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda MMA, Shevchenko said:

"Katie Taylor, she's so long time in boxing and she's fighting a lot. But female boxing, it's kind of like there's a huge gap between MMA and boxing, I mean, female boxing and MMA. So I consider, why I should step back in my career and do it? And I had so much experience in professional boxing and Olympic boxing so I know what is that. And I know it's not a big problem to fight there"

'Bullet' is scheduled to defend her flyweight throne against Taila Santos at UFC 275 in June.

Valentina Shevchenko questions whether Miesha Tate will be able to cut down to flyweight

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will be dropping back to flyweight for her next outing against Lauren Murphy at UFC 276 in July. While Valentina Shevchenko lauded Tate's bold decision, she has her doubts regarding 'Cupcake's weight cut.

'Bullet' questioned Tate's chances of making 125lbs when she reportedly walks around at 150 lbs. The UFC women's flyweight champion further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Very good fighter for flyweight division [Tate]. But the other question, it's moving from bantamweight, being a bigger person, it's different to fight in flyweight. And the big question, how good she can adjust for this cut? Because, she's not... for example, me, I am a natural bantamweight and my walk weight is 135 [lbs]. Her walk weight is 150 [lbs], not less, right? So it's different to cut weight to 125 [lbs] from that weight."

Meisha Tate lost her bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes in 2016 and went on a hiatus of over four years after a subsequent loss to Raquel Pennington. 'Cupcake' returned in 2021, scoring a third-round TKO win over Marion Reneau.

After dropping her next fight via a decision against Ketlen Vieira, Tate decided to drop down to 125lbs. The former UFC women's bantamweight champion already has her eyes on Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight strap, but 'Bullet' is currently the P4P queen and one of the most dominant champions in the UFC.

