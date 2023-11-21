“Vengeance in my heart…” – Months after heartbreaking loss, Anshul Jubli vows to get back on winning terms

After suffering a loss in his last UFC outing, Indian fighter Anshul Jubli has shared a motivational message on social media.

'King of Lions' uploaded a video of himself training on his X account and vowed to bounce back stronger in his next fight:

"Universe doesn’t reward humility. Vengeance in my heart. Coming for Everything," wrote Anshul Jubli.

Anshul Jubli was a participant in the first season of the Road to UFC tournament. In the finals, 'King of Lions' went toe-to-toe against Jeka Saragih in a lightweight clash at UFC Fight Night 218. Jubli emerged victorious in that encounter as he scored a second-round knockout victory.

By doing so, the 28-year-old won the tournament and earned a UFC contract. With the victory, Jubli also became the first Indian fighter to score a win in the UFC and took home a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts.

For his next fight, Jubli was matched up against Mike Breeden at UFC 294. Breeden came in overweight for the lightweight bout at 159.5 pounds. Despite that, Jubli agreed to the fight taking place at catchweight and also received 30 percent of 'Money's' fight purse.

'King of Lions' was getting the better of his opponent in the first two rounds. But Breeden turned things around in the third round and went on to score a knockout victory against Jubli. With the victory, 'Money' handed the 28-year-old the first loss of his professional MMA career

Mike Breeden reflects on his victory over Anshul Jubli

MMA fans witnessed a rare visual during the Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden fight at UFC 294. In the third round of the bout, 'Money' started barking at Jubli. The strategy worked as Breeden started to get the better of his opponent and eventually knocked him out.

After the victory, 'Money' appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, where he shared what caused his actions in the third round of the fight. Breeden revealed that it was the people in his corner who advised him to start barking at Jubli:

"I've never barked [in a fight] but if you know me and the gym, I pretty much every time I'm drilling or sparring, I'm the loudest one in the room...[My corner] was like, 'You need to start barking at this kid, you need to start making noise...Be a dog.' Just hearing that over and over again, I just started barking at him"

