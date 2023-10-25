“I could feel him breaking in two” - Mike Breeden shares the crucial moment his barking strategy started affecting Anshul Jubli at UFC 294

Mike Breeden weighed in on his come-from-behind win over Indian MMA prospect Anshul Jubli this past weekend at UFC 294.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, 'Money' reflected on some of the key moments of the fight and shared his thoughts on how his barking strategy ended up paying off. He mentioned that he's usually loud when he trains, and his corner questioned why he wasn't loud during his fight.

He said:

"I've never barked [in a fight] but if you know me and the gym, I pretty much every time I'm drilling or sparring, I'm the loudest one in the room...[My corner] was like, 'You need to start barking at this kid, you need to start making noise...Be a dog.' Just hearing that over and over again, I just started barking at him"

After weathering an early onslaught of strikes early in the second round, Mike Breeden began barking, and the momentum completely shifted in his favor. He mentioned that he believed it was a crucial moment in the fight as it started affecting Jubli's performance, saying:

"I could feel him breaking in two. Literally, he had that like that first minute in [round] two...He hit me in the eye right out the gate in two and I couldn't see...I kind of panicked...I started yelling at him and barking at him. By the end of round-two, I could see him start to will up and back up."

It will be interesting to see what's next for Mike Breeden as he missed weight for his bout against Anshul Jubli, but it was entertaining.

Mike Breeden snapped his losing skid at UFC 294

UFC 294 was an important event for Mike Breeden as his back was against the wall heading into his bout against Anshul Jubli.

Not only did 'Money' miss weight, but he was looking to snap his three-fight losing skid that included losses to Alexander Hernandez, Natan Levy, and Terrance McKinney. The 35-year-old had yet to earn a win inside the octagon and could have likely been cut from the promotion had he suffered his fourth consecutive loss.

With that in mind, it was an impressive display of resilience by 'Money' as he rallied back and earned a third-round TKO win over Jubli to snap his losing skid and earn his first UFC win.

