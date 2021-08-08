"Very humbling man" - Dana White in awe of the power of fighters like Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis

UFC president Dana White is not only amazed but also intimidated by the power that heavyweight fighters Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis possess. According to White, when he was squaring the fighters off ahead of UFC 265, he'd not have been able to stop them from getting their hands on each other.

Dana White also said that if they chose to indulge in a shoving match during the face-offs, he'd end up in the stands. At the post-fight press conference following UFC 265, White hailed both Lewis and Gane as freaks of nature. He specifically praised Ciryl Gane for his incredible movement and agility inside the octagon despite being a heavyweight:

"I don't know if he is the evolution but he's a freak athlete. Every once in a while you will come across freaks in different weight classes and he's definitely one of them. He is a big, powerful dude. When I was doing the staredowns with these guys, I mean let's be honest here. I was doing nothing. If that went wrong, I'd have ended up in the sixth row of the stands, not the floor. I can't explain to you in words, the power. When I was between these guys, it was very humbling, man," said Dana White.

Ciryl Gane comfortably got past Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

AND NEW!



Ciryl Gane is the interim UFC heavyweight champion 🏆 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/LIGjS7xHyh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2021

Ciryl Gane is now the interim UFC heavyweight champion after comfortably dispatching Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 265. Gane completely outclassed his opponent on the night, staying out of harm's way and landing vicious shots on 'The Black Beast'.

After softening Lewis up with a head kick that landed clean in the third round, Ciryl Gane Gane landed a few more strikes to finish the job. Lewis curled up, clearly unable to fight back:

"I'm happy, but I'm feeling a little bit bad for my man in front of his fans... big love for Lewis and the fans. No secrets, that was the game plan. This is not just for me, this is for my team, my family, and my country." Ciryl Gane said following the win.

