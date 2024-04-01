Veteran cutman Jacob 'Stitch' Duran claims botched technique cost Tim Tszyu, says fight should've been 'No Contest'

Jacob 'Stitch' Duran has commented on Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora. The cutman notably asserted that incorrect cut management cost Tszyu the boxing match.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, Tszyu's WBO light middleweight title and the vacant WBC light middleweight title were at stake in his boxing showdown against 'The Towering Inferno.' 'The Soul Taker' sustained a huge cut on his head courtesy of an accidental elbow from Fundora in round two of their 12-round bout.

As subsequently acknowledged by Tszyu himself, the cut adversely affected his vision. Ultimately, Fundora secured a split decision victory, winning the WBO and WBC light middleweight titles.

Jacob 'Stitch' Duran has now put forth a tweet, suggesting that Tim Tszyu's cutman used incorrect technique while handling the cut. The 72-year-old legendary cutman opined that 'The Soul Taker's' corner should've stopped the fight before round five and that the fight should've been declared an NC (No Contest).

Furthermore, the cutman alluded to the Seniesa Estrada-Yokasta Valle fight (March 29, 2024) and a cut allegedly caused by a headbutt. The Nicaragua-born Costa Rican (Valle) was cut over her right eye. Duran believes the cut was mismanaged. The matchup witnessed Estrada eventually bag a unanimous decision win to become the undisputed minimumweight champion.

Highlighting the significance of a skilled cutman for a fighter, Duran implied that one of Tszyu's 'supratrochlear veins' was cut. Apparently, a cut to that vein makes it tough to control bleeding, especially in an active combat situation. 'Stitch' stated:

"I've been getting all kinds of messages and just finished doing an interview regarding the cut on Tim Tszyu. Unfortunately, you know that big vein that we have right there, if you pop it, you're not gonna stop it. And he got the cut in the same vein. But it's important to have a good corner with you because they should've stopped it before they started the fifth round. Would've been a 'No Contest.'"

He added:

"They would've had a chance for a rematch; and then protect him. I felt sorry for him. I felt bad that all the techniques that were being used on him were not the proper techniques on how to handle a cut. So, I wish Tim Tszyu the best."

Check out Duran's comments below:

Tim Tszyu releases statement in the wake of defeat against Sebastian Fundora

There have been calls for Tim Tszyu to be granted an immediate rematch against Sebastian Fundora, albeit 'The Towering Inferno' seems unsure as to whether that would be on the cards next. While Fundora basks in glory, with potential fights against Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. on the horizon, Tszyu looks to rebuild.

In an Instagram post after their showdown inside the squared circle, 'The Soul Taker' posted a photograph of himself, underscoring his defiance in the face of defeat. Promising a comeback, Tszyu wrote the following in his statement in the post:

"You win some, You lose some. It's how you bounce back. Appreciate all the love worldwide."

