Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy steps in to correct confusion surrounding Tyson Fury's knockdown timer 

The recently concluded Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing bout certainly lived up to the hype and then some. However, it was also tainted by a slew of controversies, with the contentious split decision loss handed to Ngannou taking center stage.

The contest began with Tyson Fury in control during the first two rounds. However, in round three, Francis Ngannou shook the world by landing a powerful left hook that sent Fury crashing to the canvas.

Following the knockdown, Tyson Fury took some time to gather himself before rising to his feet. While Fury's victory may have been the result everyone expected, the events that unfolded during and after the fight have sparked controversy and debates in the combat sports community. One significant point of contention is the amount of time it took for the UK boxing sensation to get back on his feet after being knocked down.

In the midst of this confusion and debate, John McCarthy, a veteran MMA referee with decades of experience in the world of combat sports, took it upon himself to clarify the situation and provide some much-needed context.

In a tweet, McCarthy responded to a post by former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, who had questioned whether Fury was given extra time to recover after the knockdown. Schaub's tweet raised the issue of the 10-second rule, suggesting that Fury may have been granted more time to recover.

Expand Tweet

McCarthy took to X to emphasize that the 10-second count is meant for a fighter to regain a standing position, not for the fight to resume. He wrote:

"Brendan my brother, they get 10 seconds to get to a standing position, not to the restarting of the fight."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Eddie Hearn highlights Tyson Fury's declining punch resistance

Renowned boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes that Tyson Fury's punch resistance has significantly diminished after witnessing the heavyweight struggle against Francis Ngannou. Hearn asserts that Fury's physical condition took a toll with the brutal battles he endured against Deontay Wilder.

While Fury still prevails with his grappling and roughhouse tactics, Hearn doubts their effectiveness against elite heavyweight boxers like Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua. Hearn aims to orchestrate a showdown between Fury and Joshua after the former faces Usyk early next year.

Speaking in a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn stated:

"We saw Saturday night; we know the weaknesses. There [chin] ain’t what it used to be. Make the fights, AJ against Fury. AJ beats Tyson Fury every day of the week. He knocks him spark out."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (21:00):